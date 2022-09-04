Find the Best Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Upping Your Grill Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best digital meat thermometers make it easy to get an exact temperature reading when cooking poultry seafood, beef and other foods. However, in the last few years, a new cooking tool has given home chefs and grillmasters even more control over their creations. We’re talking, of course, about Bluetooth meat thermometers.

There’s a reason why people dedicate their entire culinary life to grilling, smoking and BBQing — it’s tough to cook different cuts of meat to perfection. Chicken cooks differently than steak; the thickness of the cut will change how long it has to be on the grill; grills have hot and cold spots — there’s a lot to consider when attempting to cook raw meat.

Don’t let all of that discourage you. A Bluetooth meat thermometer can be your secret weapon to produce succulent chicken recipes, perfectly cooked steaks and amazing smoked briskets. And the best part is that you don’t have to hover around the hot grill while doing it.

From afforable picks to more premium products that make great gifts for men, keep reading to SPY the best Bluetooth meat thermometers of the year.

How We Picked the Best Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

You can expect all of the meat thermometers below to be able to read temps down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 571 degrees. Other criteria we used to consider the best meat thermometers:

Wireless Range: What good is a meat thermometer if you can’t walk away from your grill. Most meat thermometers will have at least a 150-foot range, while some go up to 300 feet.

Probes: The probe is what you stick into the meat. Some only come with one, but some Bluetooth meat thermometers provide multiple, which can be great for cooking different types of meat simultaneously and checking the ambient temperature of the grill.

App: Almost all Bluetooth meat thermometers have an app so you can track the temperature on your phone. Also, most apps have presets that are USDA-approved temperatures for meat so that you can pick your type of meat, and the app will tell you when it’s done. Some apps will even go as far as to tell you when to flip your meat.

If you’re ready to take the next step towards getting the label “grill master” from your friends and family, a Bluetooth meat thermometer will help you get there. Below you’ll find our picks for the best meat thermometers available.

1. ThermoPro TP25

BEST OVERALL

With an impressive 500-foot wireless range and up to four meat probes for cooking different kinds of meat at once, the ThermoPro TP25 is an excellent tool for any grill master. The app helps you select and monitor different meat temps simultaneously and keeps everything efficiently organized thanks to color-coded probes. The app will even alert you when you are out of range. Based on your meat selections, the app can estimate cook times and alert you when the internal temperature has risen outside of preset ranges.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

EASY-TO-USE APP

The Meater Plus is a big hit on Amazon with 4.6 stars and over 25,000 ratings. That’s most likely due to its 167-foot wireless range and the app taking all the guesswork out of grilling by helping you grill the perfect cut of meat step-by-step. Insert the probe, fire up the app, select the cut of meat and how you want it to be cooked (medium rare, well-done, etc.), and the app will alert you when to remove it from heat.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

BEST BUDGET PICK

The Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer offers an extended wireless range of 230 feet. It will not only beep when the internal temperature of the food goes outside of the preset range, but it will also send a notification to your phone, so you can be done with overcooking your meats. The app has six presets you can use for beef, lamb, chicken and other types of meat to quickly get cooking. The display is also backlit to help you see at night.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer

DUAL PROBES

The two cooking probes provide many benefits: You can cook two separate pieces of meat at once and see both internal temps, cook a big piece of meat to see various temps throughout the meat or use one probe to keep an eye on the ambient temperature of the grill. The thermometer sports a great wireless range of 300 feet but doesn’t connect to your phone. Instead, you have the probes connect to one component, and then you have a separate controller and display to view the temps. You can also use presets to cook a wide variety of meats at the desired cooking temperature.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

SLEEK DESIGN

Select the type of meat and how you want it to be cooked, and the app will guide you the rest of the way. You’ll receive notifications when to remove it from heat; it’ll tell you when it’s time to flip your steak or burgers. The dock works as a signal relayer and provides up to a 150-foot range, while the probe can be used for up to 25 hours before needing to be recharged.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Soraken Wireless Meat Thermometer

GREAT VALUE

Having a BBQ and want to get the right temp on several steaks at a time? The Soraken Wireless Meat Thermometer provides up to four probes so you can monitor several cuts of meat simultaneously. The probes provide roughly 100 feet of indoor wireless range and 190 feet outdoors. The display will magnetically snap to the grill, but you can connect the device to your phone to monitor meat temps that way too.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. MeatStick Mini

EASY CLEANUP

The MeatStick Mini comes in a variety of different ranges at varying costs — as the range goes up, so does the price. For the limited range model, which extends up to 33 feet, you’re looking at $70. For that price, though, the operation and cleanup are effortless. The app provides alerts and guides to help you cook meat just right. And when you’re all done, toss the probe in the dishwasher. Easy peasy.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Inkbird IBT-2x Digital BBQ Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

AFFORDABLE OPTION

For under $35, the Inkbird IBT-2x Bluetooth Meat Thermometer sports two probes to cook two different types of meat at once and get a reading on the internal temp and the ambient temperature of the grill. The app features eight meat presets for easy cooking, or you can customize grill times and set alarms. When your food has reached temperature, the device will beep and a notification sent to your phone.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Thermometer Grilleye

GREAT RANGE

The Grilleye Bluetooth thermometer sports an impressive 300-foot wireless range only matched by our best overall pick. It comes with two probes but has ports to connect up to six, so you can grill for the whole party without worrying. The device has a handy adjustable stand to keep it upright and easy to read. And the LED display makes the temp easy to read, even at night. The app has multiple presets for different types of meat, but you can also set your custom temperatures.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Nutrichef Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer

SUPER BUDGET PICK

If you’re interested in a Bluetooth meat thermometer but aren’t entirely sold on spending more than $20 for one, the Nutrichef Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer is an excellent way to get your feet wet. It’s a single meat probe that connects to your device and has a mobile app for alerts when your food is done. A useful feature is you can track cook time history, so if you cooked the perfect steak on your previous cook, you can view how long you cooked it and at what temp to help you get similar results.

Courtesy of Amazon

