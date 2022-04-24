Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro Uses Data To Make 3D Virtual Model of Yourself

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wanted to see yourself depicted as a 3D virtual model? With the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, you can. This smart scale goes beyond standard bathroom measurements, although it does provide you with highly accurate details about your weight, heart rate, body fat percentage, BMI and more. The true standout feature is through the Eufy app, where you can see your body depicted as a 3D model based on your vital statistics.

What We Love About the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro

The scale is accurate down to 50 grams, or roughly 0.1 pounds. The 3D model is saved with each measurement so that after multiple measurements you can see a visual depiction of change over time. When you’re working out each day, it can be hard to see a difference; as the old saying goes, it takes about a month for you to see change, about two months for your family to see it, and three months for everyone else.

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro can cut that time down, at least for you. The model will grow or thin based on your weight over time. It also depicts the kind of growth you’re seeing, whether that’s in body fat percentage or in muscle mass.

The scale also includes a pet mode and a baby mode so that you can easily weigh your pet or your child and track their growth over time, too.

The 16 measurements the scale tracks are:

Heart rate

Weight

Body fat percentage

BMI

Muscle mass

Bone mass

Water

Protein

BMR (Basal metabolic rate)

Visceral fat

Body fat mass

Lean body mass

Body age

Body type

Skeletal muscle mass

Subcutaneous fat

All of these measurements are taken into account in depicting the 3D model of you. You can also enter your calorie intake each day to better track your nutrition.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro Pricing and Availability

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is available now from Eufy’s website for $69.99, as well as other retailers like Amazon. Even if it might seem like a novel feature, you never know how useful it could be to see a 3D version of yourself throughout your fitness journey.

