Grab the Eufy Solocam S40 for Just $140 With This Coupon and Discount Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Who needs a battery when you’ve got the sun? The Eufy Solocam gets enough juice from sun exposure each day to stay powered for around-the-clock security, while its built-in AI functionality doesn’t waste your time with false alerts. There’s even a spotlight that can be switched on or off. The 600 lumens is more than enough to light up the night and pinpoint any intruder, whether that’s a would-be thief or a raccoon digging through your trash.

Right now, the Eufy Solocam is available for only $140 if you use the $30 off coupon and the discount code EUFY8124 at checkout. Grab it from Amazon before the coupon runs out.

What Makes the Eufy Solocam a Great Deal

Normally $200, now just $140

Instant savings of $60

30% off

Free shipping for Prime members

What We Love About the Eufy Solocam

Believe it or not, burglars know about security cameras and tend to look for them. Some smart burglars will even disable a camera if they can reach it. The obvious solution is to put the camera out of reach, which makes it hard to swap out the battery. The Eufy Solocam doesn’t have that problem, thanks to its solar panel; it can charge itself back up with sun exposure each day so that you never have to worry about running out of charge at a crucial moment. This also makes it ideal for use at a vacation property or a mountain cabin where you might not be able to easily perform maintenance during the week.

A 600-lumen spotlight gives you a clear view of any activity around the camera, and the color night vision means you can see great details even in the dark. Pair that with a 2K resolution, and the Eufy Solocam is a one-stop powerhouse of a security camera.

The true benefit lies in the cost, though. Although it’s pricey at a standard MSRP of $200, the Eufy Solocam is a one-time purchase with no hidden fees and no subscription service. It’s great for people that don’t want to be bogged down by monthly costs.

The Eufy Solocam also has a built-in AI that reduces false alerts and minimizes recordings to only times when it detects a person. No more triggers because a squirrel got a bit too curious.

Courtesy of Amazon

