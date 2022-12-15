My Office Has Been Decked Out in Govee Smart Lights All Year, and They’re All On Sale Right Now

If there’s one smart lighting brand that has caught my attention more than anyone in the last few years, it has to be Govee. The name may not sound all that familiar, but believe me when I say that they’ve been aggressively coming out with a variety of smart lights. As a Tech Editor, I’ve been covering the smart home space for a decade, and the company consistently comes out with some of my favorite light strips, wall lights and smart bulbs. In fact, one side of my office is decked out in a sea of Govee smart lights.

And right now, all of my favorite ones are on sale.

When it comes to variety, Govee certainly has a robust lineup that consists of smart light bulbs, fancy looking wall lights, and even smart table lamps to complement your work area. For a limited time right now, Amazon’s offering many of my favorite Govee smart lights with discounts up to 42% off.

I’ve found that Govee’s products have always been much more affordable than brands you’re probably familiar with — like Philips Hue. Pair that with the additional discounts Amazon’s offering, they’re perfect Christmas gifts you can buy right now for anyone on your list. Not only will they add a bit of style and ambiance, but you’ll get more out of them when they’re grouped together to deliver a mesmerizing light show.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR GAMING $49.99 $69.99 29% off I found these wall light bars super easy to install onto my wall because of the strong adhesive they use. Even better, I loved the designs I was able to create by using the pieces to accent some of my existing wall art.

John Velasco | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon $50 OFF Clippable COUPON $149.99 I’ve kept the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp at the corner of my home office because the potent light it emits is dispersed better by being reflected off the wall, giving it a softer glow. Although, I will admit that its strong potency does make it an excellent source of light to brighten up any room.

John Velasco | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon $50 OFF Clippable COUPON $99.99 Thanks to its compact size I’ve kept the Govee Night Light in tighter spaces like a side table. This egg-shaped smart night light can simultaneously emit multiple colors at once, but it also doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker because of its built-in battery. It’s the kind of light you can walk around in the dark to help light up your path.

John Velasco | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon Flexable Light $69.99 $119.99 42% off If you’ve ever been enchanted by neon wall light fixtures, then you’ll absolutely love the Govee Neon Rope Light. This bendable piece of strip light can be flexed in all sorts of ways to be a creative neon wall light fitting for your office or home.

Erin Lawrence | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon Christmas light $59.99 $99.99 40% off Everyone has been busy putting up their favorite Christmas smart lights and Christmas decorations, but I loved how I could control the colors and effects of the Govee Outdoor Flood Lights. They’re handy at lighting up walls, but I found them to be better as accent lighting for other pieces of decor.

John Velasco | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon $15 off clippable coupon $89.99 For an even more immersive watching experience on your TV, I loved how the Govee TV LED Backlights added to the action by adding ambient light around the back of my TV. There’s actually a camera that helps the lights to match whatever you’re watching, so the colors match.

John Velasco | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon Perfect wall light $149.99 $249.99 40% off And lastly, if you want to really impress your friends, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels will treat them to a visual experience like no other. Not only does it dazzle in an array of colors that can be changed through the Govee Home app, but the 3D effect it delivered continues to surprise me to this day.