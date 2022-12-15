Skip to main content
My Office Has Been Decked Out in Govee Smart Lights All Year, and They’re All On Sale Right Now

GIF of Govee smart lights on a wall in an office.
Photo Credit: John Velasco | SPY

If there’s one smart lighting brand that has caught my attention more than anyone in the last few years, it has to be Govee. The name may not sound all that familiar, but believe me when I say that they’ve been aggressively coming out with a variety of smart lights. As a Tech Editor, I’ve been covering the smart home space for a decade, and the company consistently comes out with some of my favorite light strips, wall lights and smart bulbs. In fact, one side of my office is decked out in a sea of Govee smart lights.

And right now, all of my favorite ones are on sale.

When it comes to variety, Govee certainly has a robust lineup that consists of smart light bulbs, fancy looking wall lights, and even smart table lamps to complement your work area. For a limited time right now, Amazon’s offering many of my favorite Govee smart lights with discounts up to 42% off.

I’ve found that Govee’s products have always been much more affordable than brands you’re probably familiar with — like Philips Hue. Pair that with the additional discounts Amazon’s offering, they’re perfect Christmas gifts you can buy right now for anyone on your list. Not only will they add a bit of style and ambiance, but you’ll get more out of them when they’re grouped together to deliver a mesmerizing light show.

See All Govee Deals
Govee RGBIC LED Wall Lights, Glide Wall Lights packaging against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon
BEST FOR GAMING

Govee Glide Wall Lights

$49.99 $69.99 29% off

Buy Now On Amazon

I found these wall light bars super easy to install onto my wall because of the strong adhesive they use. Even better, I loved the designs I was able to create by using the pieces to accent some of my existing wall art.

John Velasco | SPY
Image of Govee Floor Lamp, RGBIC Lyra Color Changing Corner Lamp box, and smartphone running Govee Home app.
Courtesy of Amazon
$50 OFF Clippable COUPON

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

I’ve kept the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp at the corner of my home office because the potent light it emits is dispersed better by being reflected off the wall, giving it a softer glow. Although, I will admit that its strong potency does make it an excellent source of light to brighten up any room.

John Velasco | SPY
Image of Govee RGBIC Night Light with phone running Govee Home app.
Courtesy of Amazon
$50 OFF Clippable COUPON

Govee Night Light

Thanks to its compact size I’ve kept the Govee Night Light in tighter spaces like a side table. This egg-shaped smart night light can simultaneously emit multiple colors at once, but it also doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker because of its built-in battery. It’s the kind of light you can walk around in the dark to help light up your path.

John Velasco | SPY
Image of Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights packaging.
Courtesy of Amazon
Flexable Light

Govee Neon Rope Lights

$69.99 $119.99 42% off

Buy Now On Amazon

If you’ve ever been enchanted by neon wall light fixtures, then you’ll absolutely love the Govee Neon Rope Light. This bendable piece of strip light can be flexed in all sorts of ways to be a creative neon wall light fitting for your office or home.

Erin Lawrence | SPY
image of Govee Outdoor Lights RGBIC Flood Lights and packaging against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon
Christmas light

Govee Outdoor Flood Lights

$59.99 $99.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Everyone has been busy putting up their favorite Christmas smart lights and Christmas decorations, but I loved how I could control the colors and effects of the Govee Outdoor Flood Lights. They’re handy at lighting up walls, but I found them to be better as accent lighting for other pieces of decor.

John Velasco | SPY
TV on wall with Govee Envisual TV LED Backlights with Camera.
Courtesy of Amazon
$15 off clippable coupon

Govee DreamView T1 TV Backlights

For an even more immersive watching experience on your TV, I loved how the Govee TV LED Backlights added to the action by adding ambient light around the back of my TV. There’s actually a camera that helps the lights to match whatever you’re watching, so the colors match.

John Velasco | SPY
Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel with Govee Home app running on smartphone.
Courtesy of Amazon
Perfect wall light

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels

$149.99 $249.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

And lastly, if you want to really impress your friends, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels will treat them to a visual experience like no other.  Not only does it dazzle in an array of colors that can be changed through the Govee Home app, but the 3D effect it delivered continues to surprise me to this day. 

Erin Lawrence

