First Look: New Wyze Bulb BR30 Offers Automatically Changing Light

There is a whole world of smart lights and bulbs out there, and you’ll want different things depending on what your needs are. If you’re looking to spice things up for Christmas, then maybe the best smart string lights are what you need. If you’re looking for something a bit more reserved and general use, then maybe the new Wyze Bulb BR30 is for you, especially as it’s only $23.99 for a 2-pack.

These new bulbs offer a lot of the features you’d expect from the best smart bulbs, but with the br30 shape that is often used in recessed fixtures thanks to a more directional light. That makes them a little more niche, but great for special fixtures, or a spotlight-like effect.

Courtesy of Wyze

Why We’re Excited About The Wyze Bulb BR30

The thing that’s most exciting about the Wyze Bulb BR30 is simple enough: it’s everything we already know and love about normal Wyze Bulbs, but in a new form factor for different use cases. Being able to rely on the ease of use you expect from the Wyze app but in your fixtures is wonderful.

These bulbs have useful features like sun match that makes them change subtly as the day goes on to output a different amount of light depending on the time of day. They also allow for things like sleep routine control to help you slowly wake up every morning, which can all be controlled with ease thanks to the app, and can even be put on a timer with the vacation mode.

Not only that, but the Qyze Bulb BR30 works with both Alexa and Google Assistant too, so you can live out all of your sci-fi dreams and have your lights turn on when you ask them to. You also get over 16 million different colors from each bulb, which is more than enough to suit any mood.

Courtesy of Wyze

Wyze Bulb BR30 Pricing And Availability

If you’re now a believer in the Wyze Bulb BR30, then you’ll want to know where and when you can get your hands on it. Well, the bulb is available from November 22, and you can grab 2-pack for $23.99 or a 4-pack for $43.99 from the Wyze website.