During This Amazon Flash Sale You Can Buy Blink Video Doorbells for $39

Another day, another Amazon flash deal on great home electronics. This time it’s the Blink line of security cameras and doorbells that’s suddenly popped up on Amazon with deep discounts. We’ve broken down the Blink vs. Ring comparison before. (Spoiler alert: There are no losers.) However, the Blink line offers incredible value for homeowners, and it’s a cost-effective way to smarten up your home.

We recommend checking out the entire sale, as you can find security cameras, video doorbells and bundles discounted by as much as 46%. It’s a deep lineup of deals and well worth checking out.

The best deal of this formidable bunch is probably the Blink Video Doorbell for just $39.

Amazon-owned Ring makes a well-known line of video doorbells, but this is the first Blink video doorbell. The recently released home security product was already affordable, but thanks to this deal, it’s the most economical video doorbell in the world right now. You can check out our full review of the Blink Video Doorbell, which is SPY tested and approved for your home security.

Why We’re Excited About This Flash Sale on Blink Smart Home Products

Whenever Amazon surprises us with a flash sale on one of its proprietary brands like Blink, Ring, or Kindle, it’s an event well worth checking out. Not only do you get the deepest discounts possible, you also get all of the other Amazon goodies, especially if you’re a Prime member.

Free one-day delivery for Prime members

Multiple-product bundles available nowhere else

Free trial subscriptions, in this case the Blink Subscription Plan

Seamless integration with Alexa

There are two pages worth of great deals on Blink products and bundles in this flash sale, but if you want the Cliff’s Notes version, here it is:

What We Love About Blink Smart Home Cameras and Doorbells

True, Blink and Ring are both Amazon companies. Also true, Blink is the more budget-friendly alternative to Ring. But you’re not sacrificing much if anything in terms of quality with the Blink line of home security products.

First, the Blink Video Doorbell, which we’ve tested and loved. The bane of porch pirates, salespeople, proselytizers, and ding-dong-ditchers the world over, the Blink Video Doorbell is low-profile, easy to install, and runs on standard AA batteries. The 1080p HD video camera gives you good clear video feedback, and the built-in microphone and speaker lets you give a firm “no thank you” to those sales pitches through the app.

Whole Home Bundle Plus for 38% off, covering your home with a video doorbell, two Outdoor and two Indoor cameras, floodlight mount, and solar panel charging mount. Or you can aim lower with a two-pack of Blink Mini indoor security cams for just $34.99. The Blink line of smart home cameras is equally appealing, especially when they come in bundles. You can go jumbo with the, covering your home with a video doorbell, two Outdoor and two Indoor cameras, floodlight mount, and solar panel charging mount. Or you can aim lower with afor just $34.99.

