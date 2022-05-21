If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve just picked up a Google Home, you’ll know that one of the most interesting and useful features is the ability to simply speak to your Google Assistant. While those initial conversations will be of the setup variety and exploring what the Google Nest can do (“Turn the lights on!”), you’ll likely reach the point where you want to ask your Google assistant funny things and see what it’s really capable of.

To that end, we bring you this collection of funny things to ask Google Assistant, which the device will recognize and respond to. Some are quotes from movies and pop culture, some are jokes and others are new features you might not have realized Google Home even has. To compile this list, we checked with Google, scoured the internet and spent a lot of time in chatrooms… not to mention talking to Google and checking what the Assistant might say, how it might reply and what other magical and hilarious Easter eggs might lie within.

How Can I Talk to Google Assistant?

It probably goes without saying but to ask your Google Assistant funny things, you’ll need a smart device that has Google Assistant enabled. Some of the newer and better devices include the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, the bigger Hub Max, Google Nest Audio or the Nest Mini 2nd Gen.

Funny Things to Ask Google Assistant

Let’s get in the swing of things with some quick and simple commands. All these phrases should begin with the standard, “Hey Google” or “Okay, Google.”

“How much wood could a woodchuck chuck?”

“Beatbox for me” or “Drop a beat” You can also ask Google to rap, sing, listen to you sing and do the classic “Boots and Cats beatbox.”

“How many Earths fit in the Milky Way?”

“Repeat after me.”

“Remember X.” (Google Assistant will remember what you tell it, and recall it later.) Or “Forget X ((Google Assistant will forget the earlier item you asked it to remember.)

“Broadcast X.” (Google Assistant will broadcast your message to all connected devices.)

“What’s that smell?”

“Make me a sandwich.”

“How tall am I?”

Funny Things to Ask About Other Voice Assistants

“Can I call you Alexa?”

“Can you Google Google?”

“Do you know Siri?”

“What’s cooler than being cool?”

“Do you want to build a snowman?”

“Will you marry me?”

“How old are you?”

“What am I thinking right now?”

“Do you speak Morse code?”

“Can you do a barrel roll?”

Movie Lines and References

With access to basically every movie ever made, Google knows a lot about films and their dialogue. Test its mettle by saying:

“Who you gonna call?” (The reply will surprise you)

“I am your father.”

“Aren’t you a little short for a Stormtrooper?”

“Use the Force.”

“May the Force be with you.”

“That’s not a moon.”

“Lumos, nox, lumos maxima!” (This Harry Potter quote works with smart lights and will turn them all on.)

“What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?” (From Monty Python and the Holy Grail)

“Say hello to my little friend.”

“Elementary, my dear Watson.”

“My precious.”

“You can’t handle the truth.”

“Inconceivable.”

“Run Forest, run.”

“What’s in the box?”

“Are you a Terminator?”

“Are we in the Matrix?”

“What’s the first rule of fight club?”

“Open the pod bay doors?”

“Great Scott!”

“Surely, you can’t be serious!”

“Show me the money!”

“Do you want to build a snowman?”

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!”

“Who’s the fairest of them all?”

TV References

Google Assistant doesn’t need to spend time watching TV. TV watches Google Assistant! Try saying:

“OK, Google, who’s on first?”

“Beam me up, Scotty.”

“Live long and prosper”

“Wubba lubba dub dub.”

“Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?”

“Winter is coming.”

“The truth is out there”

“Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?”

“Oh my God, they killed Kenny!”

“I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords.”

“Who loves orange soda?”

“Scooby-Doo, where are you?”

Music References

Google’s never gonna give you up when it comes to music, and, to be honest, Google’s milkshake already brings all the boys to the yard, so why not try these conversation starters?

“What does the fox say?”

“Never gonna give you up.”

“Tell me what you want, what you really really want.”

“War, what is it good for?”

“Who let the dogs out?”

“What is love?”

“Do you know the way to San Jose?”

“My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.”

“How many roads must a man walk down?”

Video Game References

“Hey Google, up up down down left right left right B A Start.”

“All your base are belong to us.” (Zero Wing)

“For the Horde.” (World of Warcraft)

“Do you know GLaDos?” (Portal)

“Is the cake a lie?” (Portal)

Smart Light Effects with Google Assistant

Depending on what’s hooked up to your Google Assistant, you might be able to get your smart lights in on the action. Try saying:

“Love is powerful.”

“Time to catch some rays” or “I feel like a fish under the sea” or “Surfs up”! Your Assistant should play beach sounds and ukulele, and cycle lights in blue/teal/orange/yellow/white colors.

“Make it spooky in here” or “Let the haunting begin” plays spooky sounds and organ, and cycles lights in purple/orange/green/yellow.

“Love turned up to 11,” “Turning up the love” or “How about a little jazz” plays slow saxophone music and cycles lights in purple/red/magenta.

“Let’s party” or “Let’s get this party started” plays funky music and cycles lights in white/orange/pink/blue/light blue/teal.

“Self destruct” flashes red and orange lighting effects

Funny Questions About Google Assistant

Who wouldn’t want to get to know their closest digital friend? You can learn more about your Assistant with these questions:

“Hey Google, are you happy?”

“Are you married?”

“Are we friends?”

“Are you real?”

“Are you smarter/better than Amazon Echo?”

“Are you afraid of the dark?”

“Are you cold?”

“Are you hot?”

“Are you spying on me?”

“Are you thirsty?

“Are you ticklish?”

“Are you a replicant?”

“Are you hungry?”

“Are you sentient?”

“Are you friends with Alexa/Cortana/Siri?”

“Can I break you?”

“Can you laugh?”

“Do I make you happy?”

“Do you like Star Trek or Star Wars?”

“Do you ever get tired?”

“Do you have a family?”

“Do you party?”

“Do you like cats/dogs?”

“Do you sleep?”

“Do you poop?”

“Do you pass the Turing test?”

“Do you know the Muffin Man?”

“Do you believe in life after love?”

“How do you feel?”

“How old are you?”

“How high are you?”

“How do you like your coffee?”

“How was your day?”

“How do you like your steak/burger?”

“How can I make you happy?”

“What is your quest?”

“What are you going to dress up as for Halloween?”

“Where were you born?”

“Who is your daddy?”

“Who do you work for?”

“Who did you vote for?”

“Who’s your boss?”

Google Assistant Favorites

Google Assistant may have access to all the info in the world, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its favorites.

“What’s your favorite number?”

“What’s your favorite color?”

“What’s your favorite Pokémon?”

“What’s your favorite food?”

“What’s your favorite game?”

“What’s your favorite ice cream?”

“Who’s your favorite superhero?”

“Who’s your favorite Friends character?”

“What is your favorite emoji?”

Holidays & Events

At special times of the year, Google Assistant feels festive like the rest of us. Try celebrating by asking or saying:

“Is Santa/the Tooth Fairy/the Easter Bunny real?”

“Happy Thanksgiving.”

“Happy Halloween.”

“Happy Hanukkah.”

“Trick or treat?”

“Where does Santa live?”

“Call Santa.”

“Where is Santa Claus?”

“Tell me a Santa joke.”

“Sing me a Christmas song.”

“Let’s get the party started.”

“Turn up the love. I’m in the mood.”

Other Random Funny Things to Ask Google Assistant

“Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

“Ask me a question.”

“Bark like a dog.” “Quack like a duck.” “Roar like a lion.”

“Clean my room.”

“Come in!”

“Compliment me.”

“Did you fart?”

“Did you hear that?”

“Do the dishes.”

“Do no evil.”

“Do I look fat?”

“Do I have a fever?”

“Explain rock, paper, scissors, lizard, Spock.”

“Give me a hug.”

“How do I look today?”

“How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?”

“How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”

“I wasn’t talking to you.”

“I like talking to you.”

“I can haz cheezeburger?”

“Is your refrigerator running?”

“Knock, knock”

“Let’s get this party started.”

“Make me happy.”

“Meow.”

“Rim shot.”

“Say the alphabet.”

“Say the alphabet backwards.”

“See ya later alligator”

“Self destruct.”

“Spin the wheel.”

“Surprise me.”

“Tell me something I don’t know.”

“Tell me about Alexa.”

“That’s creepy.”

“Translate ‘woof.'”

“What’s up?”

“What am I thinking right now?”

“What is the meaning of life?”

“What is the loneliest number?”

“What are the three laws of robotics?”

“What Easter Eggs do you have?”

“What did my cat say?”

“What’s brown and sounds like a bell?”

“What’s the magic word?”

“What’s cooler than being cool?”

“When does the narwhal bacon?”

“Where do babies come from?”

“Where is sound like?”

“Who shot first?”

“Who would win in a fight between Superman and Batman (or The Incredible Hulk)?”

“Why is 6 afraid of 7?”

“Your mamma.”

“You’re the best.”

“You’re late.”

