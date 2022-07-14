Post-Prime Day Deals: You Can Still Save Big on GE CYNC Smart Lighting Products

Prime Day might be over, but there are still deals to be had. Some of the crazier discounts on products like Ring Security Cameras have come back down to Earth (we’re seeing 25% discounts on many Ring products instead of 50%, for instance), but there are still great savings if you know where to look, and thankfully, we do. The latest big savings we are seeing are for GE CYNC smart lighting, plugs and dimmers, with popular products discounted as much as 64%.

Some large tech companies like Google and Apple avoid offering huge discounts during Prime Day, likely because they rightfully see Amazon as a competitor. And during Prime Day, we only found one GE product on sale that was worth writing about, a deal on the GE CYNC Smart Dimmer Switch. However, now that Prime Day is over, GE has tons of products discounted via Amazon.

SPY editors have personally tested many of these GE CYNC lighting products, and we can attest to their powerful illumination, reliability and easy-to-use smart features. You’ll want to hop on these deals now because we don’t know how long they’ll last post-Prime Day.

Why Love About These GE Smart Lights

Although there are many deals on GE products, one that sticks out is the 64% discount on the GE LED+ Color Changing Light. Color-changing lights can set the mood or help you ease in and out of your day. And of course, the GE LED+ Color Changing Lightbulb is energy efficient, which isn’t only good for your wallet, but also for mother Earth.

Maybe you’re good on lightbulbs, but are looking to smarten up some of your household appliances with smart plugs. One of the better deals we’ve seen is 53% off the GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug. You can pair it with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device and control the plug from inside with your voice. With the app you can pair the sockets together or have them work separately, and even make a schedule for when you want power on and off.

Light strips have a lot of utility that bulbs can’t achieve. You can highlight specific areas of your home, like your mantle, or create night time lighting for your kitchen by placing the light strip under cabinets. What’s even better is when you can control your light strips with your phone or voice. And all of those capabilities you’ll find in the GE CYNC Smart Light Strip bundle.

More GE CYNC Deals To Shop Today

There are tons more deals on GE CYNC products over at Amazon right now. And to make things easy for you, we’ve gathered all of the best deals that we’re seeing on GE smart products:

