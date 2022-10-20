Up Your Holiday Lighting With 51% Savings Off GE CYNC Smart Bulbs, Smart Plugs, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

GE CYNC has been making a big push into the smart home space over the last year with its line of products. On top of its line of smart LED light bulbs, the company’s lineup has a robust portfolio that also includes security cameras, smart plugs, and smart strip lights.

Right now, Amazon’s having an assortment of deals on many of its gadgets — with savings of up to 51% off. Given that Halloween is right around the corner, followed by Thanksgiving and the holidays, these deals on GE CYNC’s smart home devices are perfect if you’re looking to up your holiday lighting game. And yes, many of them make for the perfect stocking stuffers if you’re shopping early for some of the best Christmas gifts.

Why These GE CYNC Smart Home Devices Are Great Deals

Sales on smart lights, smart plugs, and security cameras

Instant savings between $3 to $23

34% to 51% off their regular prices

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

Here are all the GE CYNC deals happening right now:

What We Love About These GE CYNC Smart Home Devices

Smart light bulbs were once pricey, often $50 for just a single bulb when they first came out. Luckily, prices have come down tremendously and GE CYNC’s offerings are perfect examples. Take for instance its 2-pack of smart A19 light bulbs, which at under $16, makes them ultra affordable enough to potentially replace all the light bulbs in your home. We really love that you can set up routines with them, such as automatically turning them on once the sun sets — so that it can always appear as though someone is home.

For those looking to up their holiday lights, the GE CYNC indoor and outdoor smart plugs can help to automate when they come on. With the GE CYNC Indoor Smart Plug, you can schedule strip lights you might already have on the inside of your windows to turn on and off at specific times. Likewise, you can leverage the GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug to do the same with all your outdoor lights and blow up yard decorations.

And lastly, there’s a reason why the GE CYNC Smart Indoor Security Camera made our list for best security cameras for privacy. We love how it features a privacy cover that you can pull down over the camera’s lens, giving you peace of mind privacy that no one is watching. It’s also very simple and straightforward to use.

