First Look: GE Lighting Decorative Light Fixtures Add Style And Control To Your Smart Home

While a lot of different companies are responsible for the best smart lights, it’s far rarer that any of those same companies get involved with the more physical side of things and actually makes fixtures. Well, GE Lighting is doing it anyway, and bringing out three different fixtures, the Solon, the Glenwillow, and the Mentor, all of which are priced between $32.99 and $274.99.

It’s interesting to see a company making the fixtures themselves, and they look fairly nice. However, one of the most intriguing aspects is that you can use pendants to help show off different bulbs, including the Cync Smart Bulbs, which allow for even more customization options.

Why We’re Excited About The GE Lighting Decorative Light Fixtures

The main reason we’re excited about this is that it’s just nice to see more lighting fixture options from a company we already know supports smart home tech. Each of the three styles has its own strengths though. The Mentor is one of the more traditional styles, and comes in different options including a chandelier and a vanity light.

The Glenwillow is built for “farmhouse comfort,” which basically means a nice and relaxed styling with clear glass to help show off the bulb inside. They also come in lots of options, once again including a chandelier along with a few other variations.

Courtesy of GE Lighting

Finally we have the Solon, which might be the most interesting of the set. The Solon has a special design that actually allows for five color temperatures even without any special bulb. It should be a nice way to add even more options to a smart home.

GE Lighting Decorative Light Fixtures Pricing And Availability

If you’re interested in any of these new light fixtures, you’ll be happy to know you can actually get them from Lowes, with the prices ranging from $32.99 to $274.99. You can then grab the industrial pendants from Walmart or Lowes with prices from $39.99 to $49.99.