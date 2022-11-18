Google Nest Cameras Are On Sale Right Now — Up To $70 Off for Black Friday

For a limited time, Google Nest home security products are on sale, and you can buy the best indoor security camera we’ve ever tested for just $70 right now.

You can score these savings thanks to Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale, where devices like the Google Nest Indoor Camera are up to 33% off for Prime members.

spy award winner $69.99 $99.99 30% off If you need a camera for indoor use, Google Nest’s already affordable wired security camera is even more deeply discounted through November 30. Built-in intelligence allows it to distinguish from animals, people and passing cars. Read our full review of this popular indoor camera.

Google may have built its name as a search engine, but the company has really excelled in the world of hardware, whether that’s their dependable and affordable Chromebooks, Chromecast streaming sticks, or Nest devices. Right now, you can score substantial savings on Nest cameras and smart home devices. These deals are right on time, too. As the holiday shopping season ramps up, you might be ordering more gifts online, and Google’s Nest home security cameras will help ensure those packages are still there when you get home.

Of course, there are a lot of smart security cameras to choose from, but we’re confident that Google’s Nest devices are an excellent choice for most. In hands-on testing, SPY’s tech editor and product testers have rated the Google Nest Cam and Google Nest Doorbell number one and number two in their respective categories. Both were big winners in the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022, our inaugural ranking of the best home and tech devices of the year. Simply put, we’ve been impressed by just about every Nest device we’ve gotten our hands on.

Even within Google’s Nest camera offerings, there is a lot of variety. There are cameras for indoor use and outdoor use, as well as video doorbells. With steep discounts on offer, though, it’s worthwhile to consider picking up a few to safeguard your entire home. Beyond home security, Nest cameras also offer the advantage of allowing you to talk to visitors when you’re not home and check on your pets. In addition to the cameras, there’s also a thermostat on sale from Google Nest. Check out the deals below.

award-winning camera $119.98 $179.99 33% off This wireless, battery-powered camera works indoors or outdoors and is designed to withstand the elements. It was ranked as our top pick for home security cameras after we tested dozens of options.

Smart home savings $179.00 $249.00 28% off Not everything in your home needs to be smart, but a smart thermostat just makes senses. With scheduling and learning features, your thermostat will keep you comfortable without wasting energy.