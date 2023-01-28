Reviewed: The Google Nest WiFi Pro is Easy, Stable, and Connective

One of the most critical aspects of our lives now is internet accessibility. Many consider the internet a necessity, especially for those building a smart home. Google has taken that information and upgraded its Nest Wifi mesh routers to a new system that is more powerful and aesthetic for your smart home — the Nest Wifi Pro.

Now, I’m not sure I’d call these routers “Pro,” but these are the Nest Wifi second generation. They are super easy to set up, have enough features to satisfy most people, and maintain a stable connection throughout a home. In my Nest Wifi Pro review, we’ll examine what makes it an excellent choice for the general public.

Pros Low price point

Internet stability

Matter-ready Cons Not the highest performance

Lackluster performance and networking settings

Dimensions 130mm x 117mm x 85mm Processor Dual-core 64-bit ARM CPU Memory 1GB Ram, 4GB Flash Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Tri-band concurrent 2:2:2 Coverage Up to 2200 square feet per router Rating AXE5400 Features WPA3 encryption, Automatic Wi-Fi optimization, Thread radio, BLE, and Matter support In the Box Nest Wifi Pro (Wi-Fi 6E) Router, 22 W power adapter, Ethernet cable (6.5 ft), Quick start guide, Safety and warranty guide

Google Nest Wifi Pro Setup

Mesh routers, in general, are relatively easy to install, and that’s true for the Google Nest Wifi Pro. Within the Google Home app, you’ll be given step-by-step instructions on how to set up the Nest Wifi Pro routers. Ultimately, you simply unplug your modem, connect the routers to your modem, and then power on both boxes.

Keyan Riddick | SPY

If you get a multipack, the app will also walk you through setting each router up and in optimal locations. Given the lovely aesthetic of the routers themselves, the Nest Wifi Pro placement can be out in the open. This will also help reception since the signal won’t have to go through multiple surfaces just to get to your devices.

Google Nest Wifi Pro Performance

For two weeks, I tested the Google Nest Wifi Pro in my 1,100-square-foot apartment and compared it to the Eero 6 Pro router I’ve been using. I used two Nest Wifi Pro units between two bedrooms. I found no dead zones throughout the apartment, although there typically are none with my regular setup.

Keyan Riddick | SPY

Now, while I got a good consistent signal throughout my apartment, the speeds were slightly slower than the Eero 6 Pro I’ve been using. I pay for 500mbs rates; with that, a difference of 50-100 mbs download speeds isn’t that big of a deal.

Overall, the Nest Wifi Pro performs well. I got a consistent connection to all of the devices in my home (around 30) and didn’t see a need to purposely limit the outgoing bandwidth to any streaming device.

Unique Features of the Google Nest Wifi Pro

The Google Nest Wifi Pro routers have some unique features that may prioritize them higher on your list. For one, they use and optimize a 6 GHz radio band (most routers only do 2.4 and 5 GHz). This radio allows devices that can utilize the frequency to use a faster and uncluttered band. This additional band also helps your Wi-Fi stability. You’ll also gain the ability to have Wi-Fi 6E, the next generation of our internet standards.

Keyan Riddick | SPY

Matter has also recently been enabled on the Nest Wifi Pro routers. While I have yet to use it, it should be an improvement for smart home users when the standard rolls out more. In addition, it will prevent having to buy a separate home hub for your smart devices.

Google Home App

Keyan Riddick | SPY

Users can utilize the Google Home app to control everything needed for the router and set it up. The app will also help you position your routers for the most optimal connection during setup. There are some parental controls, data management, and guest network features within the app’s settings as well. Luckily, nothing is behind a paywall.

Keyan Riddick | SPY

You can also send settings and features within the app to your Google Home Assistant. This allows you to use your voice to change the settings of your network. With the latest redesign, the Google Home app is nothing to scoff at.

Keyan Riddick | SPY

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Google Nest Wifi Pro

The Google Nest Wifi Pro routers are perfect if you want good, stable Wi-Fi throughout your home without paying an arm and a leg for it. It goes great in homes that already use Google products and services, and it’s getting you ready for the future of smart products. Boasting features that other brands may charge for along with ease of use and a great design will have you showing off your routers while others try to hide their robots.

The Google Nest Wifi Pro routers are perfect if you want good, stable Wi-Fi throughout your home without paying an arm and a leg for it. It goes great in homes that already use Google products and services, and it’s getting you ready for the future of smart products. Boasting features that other brands may charge for along with ease of use and a great design will have you showing off your routers while others try to hide their robots.