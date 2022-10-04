Google’s New Wired Nest Doorbell Gets Best Image Quality Recognition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only a short couple days away from the Made by Google launch event where we should hear more about its new Pixel smartphones, but the company decided to announce its latest Nest Doorbell ahead of the event. In addition to offering one of the best video doorbells around with the battery powered Nest Doorbell, Google is supplementing that with its new wired Nest Doorbell.

On the surface, it bears a striking resemblance to the video doorbell we all know and love, but there’s already buzz around it because it’s being recognized for offering the best image quality in a video doorbell. That’s a pretty bold claim for the $179.99 priced wired Nest Doorbell, which is available for purchase starting today.

Courtesy of Google

What We Love About the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

Before we get into the nitty gritty about that recognition, we really like that this new wired Nest Doorbell features a much more compact design than its battery powered sibling. Most notably, it’s much shorter and doesn’t occupy as much space — while still retaining the same minimalist design. In fact, it’s 30% smaller, which makes it easier to fit in tighter spaces.

Courtesy of Google

Since it’s a wired video doorbell, you won’t have to worry about removing it to charge. Although, we have to admit that the battery powered Nest Doorbell has the advantage of working in the event of a power outage. Nevertheless, you’re still getting up to three hours of free video event history — making it one of the best security cameras that doesn’t require a subscription.

Interestingly, the camera specs appear to be unchanged here, which is shocking given how DXOMARK has stated how it is the best doorbell they’ve tested in terms of image quality. However, it appears to be featuring the same 1.3-megapixel ⅓-inch camera sensor with a 145-degree field of view — resulting in a 3:4 aspect ratio. It could be due to some improvements to its HDR video recording, but nevertheless, we’re eager to test for ourselves to see how it stacks up.

Courtesy of Google

Beyond that, the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) has all the intelligence to discern people, pets, vehicles, and even packages. And if the internet somehow goes down, it’ll continue to leverage its built-in machine learning to monitor and save up to an hour’s worth of video events to its local memory.

Pricing and Availability

Homeowners will now have two options to go with the Nest Doorbell now that this wired version is available and effectively replaces the original wired version (Nest Hello) from 2018. You can pick it up starting today for $179.99. It’s available in three new colors: snow, linen, ash, and ivy.

Courtesy of Google

