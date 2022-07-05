Review: Govee’s New Hexagon LED Light Panels Provide Fun Effects, Easy Installation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Lighting can make or break a room, and while you can spend thousands on artisan fixtures, there’s another way to make your room look cool and easily change up the ambient lighting: smart lights. The newest smart light I got my hands on is the Govee Glide Hex Pro Light Panels kit, available now via Amazon and the company’s online store.

In this review, I’ll look at what these light panels are and what they can do, how they work, their special features and if they’re worth the investment.

What Are Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels ?

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels are the newest iteration of Govee’s popular Hexa light panels. This light kit is comprised of 10 flat, plastic, hexagon-shaped LED light panels. They connect with flexible wires and can be laid out in dozens of cool shapes. They will light up an area or change color for a full light-up wall installation. This version adds a new pseudo-3D effect thanks to each panel being divvied up to resemble a box shape, making them look more 3D.

Erin Lawrence

What’s in the Box?

In the box, you get Govee 3D light panels and a handful of connectors — and it’s important to note they have two different ends. You also get your power supply with on/off box, a small level and adhesive pads.

I was a bit worried about the adhesives; they’re not branded as 3M Command strips that will pull cleanly off the wall, but after some digging, I found out Govee says they are indeed designed to come off the wall without removing the paint, so I went ahead with my installation.

Erin Lawrence

Setting Up Govee Glide 3D Hexagon

Installing these lights was initially confusing, but I quickly caught on and you will too. First, you need the Govee app. It will help you choose a design for the panels and then walk you through connecting each panel to create your chosen design. Each panel connects slightly differently, so you need to follow the app’s instructions to get your design right.

After choosing what you want, you plug in the power supply and pair it with the app. Then you begin the installation. I decided to put my lights in my home office and placed them in a narrow area beside my desk.

Erin Lawrence

The app asks you to choose a panel to connect to the power supply. On the back of each panel are a triangle and a series of numbers. The triangle is always going to be your power-in, and you need to make sure you’re using the end of the wire with the triangle marked on it. The other slots will be your connection to the next panel.

Finally, there’s a series of grooves in the back of each panel where your wires will feed out, and your power out may start in one place on the back of the panel while the cable runs out a different slot.

It seems hard to grasp, but it starts to make sense as you’re doing it.

Using Govee Glide 3D Hexagon Smart Lights

With the lights ready it’s time to have some fun. Using the app, you can load up different color palettes or special effects. Experimenting with Govee hexagon smart lights is half the fun.

Erin Lawrence

Voice Control

These lights also work with both Google Assistant and Alexa for easy voice control. Just link your Govee account to either system and with a few clicks you can turn them on and off, change colors and more. In my testing Google voice control worked well and it was fast and responsive.

Erin Lawrence

The Verdict

Overall these light panels are a stellar addition to my workspace. They’re fun as a backdrop, they provide ample ambient light, they’re bright enough for task lighting and they have voice control. Plus they are easy to set up and control and, with that removable adhesive, they can be re-positioned anywhere.

Should You Buy Govee Glide 3D Hexagon Smarts Lights?

I’m thrilled with this lighting kit and can recommend it to anyone looking to add some flair or light to their smart home space.

Pros:

Easy-to-use app

Cool 3D effect

Fun color options

Bright enough for task lighting

Dimmable

Highly customizable

Cons:

Initially complicated to assemble

How Long Will It Last?

While these panels seem durable, they are made of very lightweight plastic. I do wonder how they would fare in a fall. The connectors are made of heavier gauge cable and large sturdy connector chips, so also they seem like they will stand the test of time.

