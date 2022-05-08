Review: Will Govee Hexa Glide Light Panels Put a Hex On You?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing adds more pizzaz to your home decor than a good set of smart lights. Sure, smart LED light bulbs have long been the go-to options for setting ambiance, but the product category has expanded to include options such as LED strip lights, floor lamps and much more.

I’ve been testing out the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, which blends art and lighting into one package. Compared to other Govee smart lights I’ve tested, this is definitely one of its priciest options to date. Is it worth the price tag?

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎‎8.25 x 9.5 x 0.40-inches per panel

Weight: 2.08 ounces

Lifetime rating: 25,000 hours

Energy per panel/voltage: 2W / 110 VAC – 240 VAC (universal)

Included in the Box

9x Light Panels

9x Mounting Stencils

Rhythm Module

Power Supply Unit

Controller

9x Linkers

28x Mounting Tap

Quick Start Guide

Installation and Setup: Patience Is Required

This is one of those rare situations when I would highly recommend following all the instructions, even if you consider yourself tech savvy. Usually I blow through the setup process, but patience is necessary to properly install the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels. It was a little confusing at first to position the linkers that connect the panels to one another, but after the first two, I got the hang of it.

With the help of the Govee Home app, I found it really helpful (and critical) because I was able to create my design before actually laying out the panels on my wall. Most importantly, you’ll want to properly clean your wall of dirt and supply pressure for at least 30 seconds with each panel. I didn’t follow the instructions with the first two panels and quickly found the adhesives giving out — causing the two to dangle off the wall.

After 30 minutes of laying out the panels and connecting them with the linkers, it was finally complete. It’s not the easiest thing to set up, so if you’re inexperienced, you may need another pair of hands.

Software and Controls: Light Effect Galore

The Govee Home app is available for Android and iOS, so I used it primarily with my Google Pixel 6 Pro. Even though the app looks dated with its antiquated interface, it’s at least functional and offers a myriad of lighting effects to choose from. Like seriously, the amount of options — a mixture of breathing, animation and solid colors — is dizzying.

In addition to using the app to remotely control the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, I connected my Govee account to Google Home for voice control through my Nest devices. Basic timers are available through the Govee app if you wish to set them to go on/off at certain times and days, but I would recommend setting up routines through Google Home to group it with other smart lights you might already own.

For its price, however, I was hoping to get extra controls beyond voice actions and through the app. There’s a physical button on the controller that’s tethered to the end closest to the wall outlet, but it simply turns it on/off. Although it can also light up to the beat of the music you’re playing thanks to the controller’s built-in mic.

I wish that the panels were touch sensitive, like the Nanoleaf Canvas, which could effectively act as an on/off switch for other smart home devices.

Light Performance: Dreamy Colors

When it comes to commanding my attention, the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels does a phenomenal job. That’s because it blends rich colors with enough potent brightness to make them an excellent primary source of light, in addition to use as mood or complementary lighting.

Our Verdict

This is without question Govee’s most attractive and customizable set of smart lights to date, but it’s also its priciest one too. For the cost, I wish it offered more features beyond the basic stuff, but you won’t be disappointed by its iridescent glow and design options.

So Should You Buy it?

Yes. It can stand on its own as a nifty piece of wall art decor, but it also makes for an excellent source of light for reading.

Pros

Plenty of designs to create

Produces vibrant color tones

In-app guidance setting it up

Various lighting effects to choose from

Cons

Can be a bit complicated to set up

Pricier than Govee’s other smart lights

How Long Will It Last?

The panels themselves are constructed mostly out of plastic and lightweight enough, but it’s difficult to say how long they’ll hold up. Govee does mention it has a lifetime rating of 25,000 hours. There’s a 1-year limited warranty that protects it from defects.

What Are Some of the Alternatives?

Wall light panels are increasingly popular, so here are two alternatives worth considering.

Nanoleaf Canvas

Sure they’re squares, but you can still make some neat designs with the Nanoleaf Canvas. We really like how each panel can effectively become a switch to control other smart home devices.

Govee Glide Wall Light

Alternatively, Govee’s Glide Wall Lights are tubes that can be fastened together for a slightly different look. You’ll have the same diverse lighting effects to choose from.

