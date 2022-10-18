Christmas Or Halloween? Govee’s Permanent Outdoor Lights Are Year Round Decor For Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Your patio or balcony is just as much a part of your home as your living room, and as the weather grows milder in the months ahead, many people will be spending their free time sitting outside in the evening breeze. Why not deck it out in a set of smart lights that you can swap out according to the season?

Govee, one of the leading brands for affordable smart lights, has introduced Permanent Outdoor Lights that only need a one-time installation process.

What’s this mean for you? A couple of things. First of all, there’s way less maintenance involved than taking down lights at the end of the season. Second of all, thanks to the light’s durability, they last for much longer. The price is also much better, at just $199 for 50 feet and $299 for 100 feet.

What We Love About The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights

Christmas is everyone’s favorite holiday, right? Or perhaps something much closer like Halloween? Except no one really enjoy putting up Christmas lights, especially if you have to climb up a tall ladder to do so. With the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, you only need to do it once, and then you’re set for years to come. These lights have an estimated 50,000 hour lifespan, which translates to 2083 days. That’s about five years, if you leave the lights on all the time.

Pair that with an operating temperature between -4 and 140 degrees, and you have lights that will last you a long time. They also only cost about $8 per year to operate, provided they’re left on about three hours per day. The lights are versatile, too. Once Christmas passes, you can turn them pink for Valentine’s Day, green for St. Patty’s Day, or orange and red for Halloween. With 16 million different color combinations, these lights are perfect for any occasion.

Govee lights can be controlled through the app, but you can also change the color and themes through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There are 69 different lighting modes, 10 preset holiday options, six music modes, and nine customizable DIY modes. You can even sync the Permanent Outdoor Lights with other Govee lights through the DreamView mode.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pricing And Availability

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights are available now for $199 for 50 feet and $299 for 100 feet of lights through both Govee.com and Amazon.

