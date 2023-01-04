Govee’s First-of-Its-Kind Smart Lights for Gaming Is Powered by Artificial Intelligence for Spot on Accuracy

Gaming is a big deal to many people, including many of us her at SPY. It’s a great way to pass the time, and with great games like Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok to play, we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

For some of us, our favorite part of gaming is immersing ourselves in an epic adventure. While it’s great to use your imagination, using things like smart lights and top-tier audio can really enhance the immersion, and it looks like Govee has taken that to the next level with the new Sync Box.

With CES 2023 upon us, we’re sure to get plenty of cool gaming gadgets, but we’ve never seen smart lights that use AI to synchronize with video games. Take a look below at all we know so far about the Govee Sync Box.

Courtesy of Govee

What We Love About the Govee Sync Box

It goes without saying that Govee is one of the top brands when it comes to smart lighting, but the new Sync Box is a whole new beast. Govee released its first product in 2018; since then, they’ve dominated the smart light market. They’ve collaborated with brands like Razer and even the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

The Sync Box utilizes AI (artificial intelligence) to synchronize light strips and lightbars to the colors on the screen of favorite video games. It’s the first product on the market to offer this, and it’s accomplished with near-zero delay.

Courtesy of Govee

The Sync Box features a powerful AI. It’s capable of 14.4 trillion calculations per second, allowing for low-latency synchronization between the lights and your game. Govee’s AI also doesn’t collect or store any of your data, so you don’t need to worry about your privacy when using the Sync Box.

Pricing and Availability

As exciting as the Govee Sync Box is, you can’t buy it just yet. There’s no firm date for its release just yet, but all we know is that it will be sometime in 2023 and will cost between $300-$350. Until then, check out the rest of Govee’s smart lights, and check back at SPY.com for updates on the Sync Box’s release.