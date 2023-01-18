Greenworks Enters the World of Smart Home Technology With New Security Cameras

This year’s CES 2023 was an eventful one, to say the least. We saw loads of new gadgets, like Govee’s Sync Box and Lockly’s Smart Safe, in a showcase full of exciting and innovative gadgets.

We also saw some companies enter markets that were new to them, and now yard-care company Greenworks debuted its expansion into the world of the smart home.

Greenworks had several new products to show off at CES, like a home energy storage system, a robotic vacuum, and a fast charger for UTVs and lawnmowers. Out of everything in their product lineup, however, we’re most excited about their new home security cameras and other smart home gear.

We don’t want to keep you in suspense, so here’s what we know so far about these new gadgets from Greenworks.

What We’re Excited About Greenworks’ New Products

Greenworks is known for making gardening products that many people swear by, but in 2023, they decided to shake things up and get into the world of electronics and smart home technology. If what we saw at CES is any indication of the quality of their new products, we don’t think we’ll be disappointed when we get a chance to try them out.

Greenworks Indoor and Outdoor Cameras

Courtesy of Greenworks

It’s a new year, but many are still just as concerned about crime as they were in 2022. Nothing is more important than feeling safe in your home, and many people can obtain peace of mind with a good set of security cameras.

Greenworks’ new indoor and outdoor security cameras were the first thing out of its lineup that really caught our attention. They’re easy to install and include features such as night vision, remote pan-tilt, and two-way communication. We haven’t had the chance to try them yet, but they certainly look promising.

Greenworks 24V E-Scooter

Courtesy of Greenworks

E-Scooters might not be for everyone, but anybody who says they don’t look fun is lying. Greenworks’ new 24V e-scooter boasts extreme power and exceptional range. It’s perfect for cruising around the city or for your next big adventure. As a bonus, the e-scooters battery can be swapped with any of the 100+ Greenworks products that use a 24V!