This Huge Blink Sale Has Some Of The Best Deals We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Blink has firmly established itself as a budget-friendly alternative to more expensive home security cameras. It delivers high quality without the staggering prices of brands like Arlo, without sacrificing a ton of features and utility. Sure, it doesn’t quite do everything that Ring can do, but Blink integrates with the smart home and is a fantastic alternative for people that want to outfit their home with cameras without breaking the bank.

Right now, Amazon is having a massive sale on Blink products that bring their already-affordable prices down even more. Save as much as 50% on camera bundles and keep hundreds of dollars in your wallet. It’s basically a buy-one, get-one deal, but there are lots of other angles to save, too.

See All Deals

What Makes These Blink Cameras a Great Deal

Save up to 54% on cameras

Instant savings of as much as $195

Multiple products to choose from

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

What We Love About These Blink Cameras

Blink offers a variety of different options, such as the Blink Mini, a tiny indoor camera, or the Blink Outdoor, a weather-resistant option that can work anywhere. There’s also a video doorbell that lets you see exactly who’s at your door. The functionality is also impressive, particularly with regard to the Blink Outdoor. Accessories like the Blink Floodlight Camera can shine a spotlight (literally) on unwanted visitors, while the Solar Panel Charging Mount means you never have to worry about keeping your batteries topped off.

The Blink Mini gets a bit of love, too, with the Blink Pan Tilt Mount. This accessory lets you set up a single Blink mini to cover nearly an entire room on its own. The low cost makes these cameras more accessible to people, especially when you factor in the current sale. Take the Blink Mini two-pack deal, for example; it’s normally $65 (which is plenty appealing on its own), but drops down to just $30 during this sale.

You have to think about the monthly subscription fees, too. The Blink Subscription Plan lets you keep 60 days of videos stored in the cloud, alerts you to motion detection, and much more. While it’s not unusual for a security camera to have a subscription plan, Blink’s price is distinctive: only $3 per month for a single camera, or $10 per month for unlimited cameras.

Courtesy of Amazon.

The Best Outdoor Security Cameras