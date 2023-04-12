This Awesome HD Smart TV Is Only $130 Today So Grab It And Have A Movie Night

There’s an excellent deal on this Insignia 32-Inch Smart Fire TV, because it’s normally $199.99, but thanks to a 35% discount, it only costs $129.99. That’s an incredible price for a TV with many of the features of the best TVs, including built-in access to plenty of streaming services, voice control thanks to Alexa, and a good picture quality too.

It also has a 1080p Full HD picture quality, so it’s a great little TV for watching TV shows or films, and even makes a lot of the best games still look fantastic too. Sure, it’s not 4K, but at this price point, it’s an incredibly hard thing to one-up in any capacity, and it also comes from a company that makes a lot of excellent televisions. If the aim is for a more impressive overall experience, it’s worth considering the best TV backlights for a more immersive and more ambient vibe when watching things.

This kind of TV makes for an excellent choice in a spare room, in an office, or in a kid’s room. However, it’s still more than good enough to sit in the living room, especially for people who are a little more space-conscious and don’t want a behemoth TV set taking up half the house.