This Kasa Power Strip Combines 6 Smart Plugs Into 1 Device, and It’s 41% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While Amazon Prime Day is only a few months away (no official dates yet), you don’t have to wait until the big summer blowout to properly protect and automate the electronics in your home.

A smart power strip is always a worthwhile investment, and you can snag a fantastic deal on one right now. Kasa, a well-respected name in the world of smart home tech, is having an awesome sale on its Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, a 6-outlet strip with three USB ports and hub-less Wi-Fi controls.

We’ve highlighted deals on Kasa smart plugs before, but here’s what’s so cool about this device. Not only does this power strip act as a surge protector, outlet extender and USB charger, but it also combines six smart plugs into a single device, letting you transform up to six other gadgets into smart products — no hub required.

Normally, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip sells for $79.99, but for a limited time, it’s marked down to $46.99.

Why the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip Is a Great Deal

What We Love about the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

A smart surge protector is far more than your standard power strip. Combining technologies like automated outlets, energy monitoring tools, Wi-Fi connectivity, and premium power surge features (of course), a smart surge protector gives you plenty of ways to protect, monitor, and control the devices you plug into it. This is certainly the case with the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip.

Do you enjoy issuing voice commands to the various smart devices in your home using an Echo Dot or Nest speaker? Fortunately for you, the Kasa Power Strip is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana. This means you’ll be able to power on and off the various peripherals you have plugged into the strip with simple phrases like “Alexa, turn on desk lamp.”

With its ETL-certified surge capabilities, the Kasa Power Strip will be sure to hold its own during blackouts, powerful storms, and other kinds of electrical disruptions.

We also love how serious Kasa is when it comes to in-app customizations and energy monitoring. Whether at home or on-the-go, you can use the Kasa Smart app to set personalized schedules for every outlet on the strip. The app also has an energy monitoring dashboard for keeping tabs on how much electricity each connected device is using.

And let’s not forget that you can also use the Kasa Smart app to control all your other Kasa hardware, including lightbulbs, cameras, and individual smart plugs.

Looking for more incredible power strips? Check out our roundup of the best surge protectors you can buy right now.

