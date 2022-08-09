Too Few Outlets, Too Many Devices? This Smart Kasa Power Strip Is 41% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No home ever has enough spare outlets, especially for people with a lot of electronics. Between the TV, gaming consoles, smart lighting system, sound system and so on, you’ll need every outlet you can find. Luckily for you, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has multiple ports for all the smart control you could ask for. Plus, it’s currently 41% off on Amazon for a limited time.

Kasa is a well-known name in the smart home industry, especially among smart outlet manufacturers. Kasa’s smart devices include cameras, plugs and much more, and they work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant right out of the box.

What Makes the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 a Great Deal

Originally $80, now only $47

Instant savings of $33

41% off its original price

Free shipping for Prime members

What We Love About the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300

This smart plug comes with six full-sized outlets, which means you can plug anything — even devices with three prongs — into the ports. There are also three USB ports for charging a smartphone or smartwatch. The ETL-certified surge protection will also keep any of your devices safe in the event of a storm.

Best of all, you can control the flow of power to every single outlet through your smartphone. If you only want one device on the strip to have power, you can disable all the rest and leave only that one plugged in. You can also keep an eye on which device draws the most energy.

The ports can all be controlled individually and through a schedule. It’s easy to have a device come on at a certain time of day and off at another — a sneaky fix for turning a “dumb” device into a smart one.

You can name each port something different, too. When you give voice commands to your smart assistant, you can tell it to turn off a specific plug instead of the entire strip. And if your wireless router is already filled up, don’t worry. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip doesn’t need a hub. It works straight from the 2.4GHz network in your home.

