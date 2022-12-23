Last Second Deal: Get Help Cleaning Up After The Holidays With Wyze’s Budget Robot Vacuum At 55% Off

Ask anybody that has one, and they’ll tell you that robotic vacuums are a massive help around the house. The problem with them, however, is that they often cost a LOT of money. That’s why it’s exciting to see products like the Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR technology go on sale.

For a limited time, Walmart is offering the Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR technology for just $149.00! That’s 55% off its original price, bringing the total savings to $179.00! The Wyze Robot Vacuum is a great Christmas present for anybody looking to lighten their workload around the house, and at this price, it’s a total steal.

If a robot vacuum was on your Christmas shopping list but you missed the Black Friday deals, there’s no reason to worry. You can still save big this holiday with this one from Wyze, but the deal won’t last much longer, so don’t wait too long!

Why This Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping Is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping

Wyze is a startup based in Seattle that was founded with a simple mission in mind: make great technology for prices that are accessible to everyone. We’ve consistently seen them following that mission with their home security cameras, smart home accessories, and now their robot vacuum.

The Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR room mapping comes loaded with features. It uses a LiDAR sensor to scan your room and lets you create a custom map. Also, it works on various surfaces, like hardwoods or carpets, and can cross height gaps.

The Wyze Robot Vacuum is also self-charging. The device will automatically drive itself back to its charger once the job is complete, or if the battery gets low before it’s finished, it will recharge and pick up where it left off.

Robotic vacuums are beneficial household tools, but big names like Roomba can come with hefty price tags. This robot vacuum from Wyze delivers quality cleaning and, if you buy it now, won’t even set you back $200.