With This Smart Lock, Your iPhone And Apple Watch Become Your Keys

The modern smart home has a lot of conveniences going for it, but smart locks are perhaps the most useful in day-to-day life. The ability to automatically unlock your door without fumbling for keys is a lifesaver, especially if your arms are full. The downside is that too many smart locks look like, well, a lock stuffed with tech. They’re bulky.

The new Level Lock+ breaks away from that pattern by integrating all of the tech inside the lock itself. It unlocks via tapping from your iPhone or Apple Watch thanks to NFC sensors. Oh, and if your phone dies, you still have access thanks to the Apple home keys feature. The Level Lock+ is available now for purchase through US Apple Stores and Apple.com for $329.

What We Love About The Level Lock+

Advancements in technology tend to focus on functionality first, aesthetics second. That’s certainly been the case with smart locks, but they’ve been on the market long enough at this point that it’s time to give some thought to looks. That’s one of the most appealing features of the Level Lock+; given all its functionality, it still looks like a run-of-the-mill lock, not a large, bulky hunk of plastic.

Another great feature is that it doesn’t require any modification of your door. There’s no need for a drill or a saw; the Level Lock+ is ready to go right out of the box. You just need a screwdriver to install it.

On the other hand, the fact that it’s only compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch is a bit of a bummer, especially to Android users — but frankly, it’s time Apple got a little bit of love in the smart home world, especially given how few products work with HomeKit overall. All it takes is a tap to unlock the door, and it continues to work for several hours even after your phone has died. Of course, there’s a key, too, so you can always get in the old-fashioned way.

Combine that with the ability to share access to friends and family, and you have an easy-to-use smart lock that not only looks great, but comes packed with features.

Level Lock+ Pricing And Availability

The Level Lock+ is available now through Apple.com and in US Apple Stores for $329.

