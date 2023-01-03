Lockly Fashions Its Sleekest, Most Minimalist Smart Lock Yet and We Love It

CES 2023 is almost here, and here at SPY.com, we have the privilege of sharing exclusive sneak peeks at new products from companies like Lenovo, Lockly, and more.

Lockly has been building a reputation for making some of the best smart locks on the market for some time now. Their Vision Elite Smart Lock was one the best smart locks we tested in 2022. With crime becoming a growing concern for many, security solutions are more critical than ever. Lockly is at the forefront of some of the most useful Smart Home security technology.

The Lockly Access Touch Pro builds upon the success of the Access Touch, with many brand new features and improvements on the old ones. Although we can’t buy it just yet, we’re looking forward to the arrival of Lockly’s latest entry into the smart home security market.

Courtesy of Lockly Courtesy of Lockly

What We Love About the Lockly Access Touch Pro

Lockly’s goal with the Access Touch Pro is to provide the ultimate device for smart home security convenience. Its biometric fingerprint lock features an ultrafast response rate of less than a third of a second, storage of up to 99 fingerprints, and an aesthetically pleasing small footprint.

The lock is built to integrate seamlessly into your smart home, whether it be Alexa or Google Assistant, utilizing features such as voice control to control the device. Also, through the Lockly mobile app, you can lock, unlock, or check your door from anywhere in the world, so there’s no need to panic if you can’t remember if you locked the door while boarding a plane or stuck at work.

Courtesy of Lockly

Additional features of the Access Touch Pro include a long-lasting battery (about nine months), a weatherproof build, simple installation, easy re-key ability, and family mode to sync up all of your Lockly smart locks.

Pricing and Availability

The Access Touch Pro is an exciting release, and luckily, we won’t have to wait too long until it’s available for purchase. We expect Lockly to put the Access Touch Pro on the market this Spring, 2023, at a retail price of $249.99.

Until then, be sure to check out some of our other favorite smart locks, and keep an eye out for more news on releases from Lockly and others ahead of CES 2023.