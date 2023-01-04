Lockly’s New Flex Touch Pro Is the No Frills Smart Lock We’ve Been Waiting For

With the new year upon us, we can finally start getting ready for all of the exciting new gadgets of 2023 to be revealed! This year at CES, we can expect announcements from several big players in the tech industry, like the news we previously heard from Lenovo. We’re also very excited about new smart home products, like smart locks from Lockly.

Crime has become an increasing concern for many people, so there has been a growing interest in smart security solutions to complement the rest of the smart home. Lockly makes some of the best smart locks on the market, and recently, they gave SPY.com an exclusive look at the details of their new Flex Touch Pro.

The Flex Touch Pro checks all the boxes you might want from a smart lock, seamless smart home integration, remote connectivity, and perhaps most importantly, ease of use. Although we can’t buy it just yet, it won’t be long until the Flex Touch Pro hits the shelves. See below why we can’t wait to see this new smart lock from Lockly.

Courtesy of Lockly

What We Love About the Lockly Flex Touch Pro

Lockly designed the Flex Touch Pro to be a minimalist retrofit smart lock that’s simple and does the job. It can be added to any existing deadbolt lock, saving you the hassle of replacing door hardware or your house keys.

Courtesy of Lockly

It includes all of Lockly’s signature features, including its 3D biometric touch technology, remote control via the Lockly smartphone app, and an advanced WiFi hub.

Additionally, the Flex Touch Pro features a programmable auto lock, voice control, weatherproof construction, up to nine months of battery life, and the ability to store up to 99 fingerprints in the biometric sensor.

Pricing and Availability

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to buy the new Flex Touch Pro. We expect Lockly to release its latest smart lock this spring, with a retail price of $229.99. Until then, take a look at some of our other favorite smart home products, and keep your eye out for more news on all the announcements at CES 2023.