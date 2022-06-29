Amazon Is Practically Giving Us a Prime Day Deal Right Now With the Meta Portal Smart Display

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all itching for Prime Day 2022 to get here, and with less than two weeks before the big shopping bonanza, the deals are starting to ramp up. Take the Meta Portal (formerly Facebook Portal) 10-inch smart display, which is being treated to a mind-blowing 70% off discount right now. Yes, you read that right, it’s practically a Prime Day tech deal you can snag at this moment.

Why the Meta Portal 10-Inch Smart Display Is a Great Deal

Seriously, Amazon’s practically giving it away at this price. Here’s a rundown of what makes it oh-so irresistible:

Originally $179.99, but now $54.68

Instant savings of $125.32

70% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

If that’s not enough for you, also consider some of the other generously discounted deals happening right now on other smart displays. In fact, we’ve tested and put them through good use to determine the best smart displays around.

What We Love About the Meta Portal 10-Inch Smart Display

Facebook users who heavily use the social networking platform will love how it deeply integrates with everything on Facebook. From being able to place video calls to any of their friends to seeing status updates all from the home screen, the Meta Portal 10-inch smart display keeps you tuned to everything that’s happening. You’ll have fun using some of the fun filters that are available while video chatting.

Speaking of video chatting, we love how the Meta Portal 10-inch smart display’s 13-megapixel front-facing camera can actually track you around your room. That way, you’ll always stay in frame even when you’re constantly moving. This is probably why many users have put it in the kitchen, where they can continue to do some prep work for dinner — while the Meta Portal keeps them centered in the shot.

It also supports many of the popular video conferencing services that we’ve come to rely on to keep us connected to others while working from home. In fact, the Meta Portal supports Zoom, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans by Verizon, Webex and even Microsoft Teams. This is also why it makes for an ideal deskside companion.

You can even set it up with Amazon Alexa, which effectively makes it just like any other Echo Show smart display. Not only can you perform voice commands to Alexa, but you will also have access to controlling your smart home devices by either voice commands or interacting on its 10-inch HD display. With so much utility, it’s honestly hard to pass up on this offer.

