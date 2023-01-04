Nanoleaf Unveils 2023 Lineup, Including A Reimagined Color Changing Ceiling Light Fixture

Aside from providing shelter, lighting is one of the most critical features of the home, yet, many of us are content to stick a gas station lightbulb into whatever sconce or light fixture our house came with without giving it a second thought. Making your own changes can help make a house feel more like a home, and smart home technology is excellent for just that.

Smart lights nowadays are highly customizable, and this year at CES 2023, smart light company Nanoleaf is gracing us with not one but several they plan to release in 2023.

There’s much to be excited about with Nanoleaf’s announcements, from their automation learning assistant to their brand-new bulbs. The company’s innovation has already earned them an award this year at CES, and we can’t say we’re surprised. Here’s everything we know so far about their 2023 releases:

What We Love About the Nanoleaf 4D

If you’re like some folks that haven’t been to the movie theaters much over the last few years, it that doesn’t mean that you don’t like movies or the experience of going to the theater.

The Nanoleaf 4D is Nanoleaf’s smart light system that makes TV viewing an immersive experience. It includes a screen mirror camera and a Matter-compatible light strip that utilizes Nanoleaf’s new Sync+ technology to transform the way you watch TV completely.

Courtesy of Nanoleaf

The Nanoleaf 4D is highly customizable, with four unique settings on the screen mirror and 50 addressable zones on the lightstrip. The screen mirror is built to mount on the TV’s top or bottom to accommodate your setup. Sync+ technology also allows users to synchronize their Nanoleaf lighting products with the 4D to immerse themselves further.

The Nanoleaf 4D will be available in Q2 of 2023 and will come in two length options: 55”-65” and 70”-80”. Until then, check out our favorite home theater systems to beef up your home movies.

What We Love About Sense+ Controls and Nala Learning Assistant

Next is Nanoleaf’s Sense+ control line, the first hands-free smart lighting experience on the market. The Sense+ Controls utilizes built-in motion and ambient light sensors and includes the Smart Light Switch, Nala Learning Bridge, and Wireless Smart Light Switch. Additionally, the Nala learning bridge works as a color-changing nightlight.

Courtesy of Nanoleaf

Nala, Nanoleaf’s new automation learning assistant, is being introduced alongside the Sense+ control line. Nala is a first-of-its-kind learning assistant that works with Sense+ products to give you a personalized lighting system. Over time, Nala learns your habits until you have the perfect automated light routine.

Sense+ controls have made quite the impression already. In fact, they will be bringing home this one of this year’s CES Innovation Awards. They will be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2023.

What We Love About the Nanoleaf Skylight

Have you been looking to spice things up with your overhead lights? If so, take a look at Nanoleaf’s new product: The Nanoleaf Skylight.

The Nanoleaf Skylight is an innovative ceiling fixture that is the first to work with Matter home automation. Built with several LED modules, the Skylight offers complete customization, allowing the user to create various designs.

Courtesy of Nanoleaf

The Skylight offers crisp whites for day-to-day use and over 16 million colors for mood lighting. It works via WiFi and features Nanoleaf’s signature smart features like a smart mirror and the Rhythm Music Visualizer.

Additionally, the Skylight acts as a thread border router equipped with Sense+ technology, allowing users to streamline lighting automation in their homes.

The Nanoleaf Skylight isn’t launching until Q3 of 2023, so in the meantime, check out some of our other favorite smart lights available right now.

What We Love About Essentials Bulbs and Lightstrip

Smart lights are arguably one of the most important pieces inside any smart home, but a light is only as good as the lightbulb it powers.

This year, Nanoleaf is unveiling several new light bulbs, and one strip light, in their “Essentials” collection. These new lights offer superb, crisp whites and brilliant colors to curate the perfect ambiance for everyday life or any special occasion. All the Essential lights are Matter-certified, and Nanoleaf plans to release a software update for their full line of modular light panels and light bars in 2023.

Courtesy of Nanoleaf

If you’re interested in any lights from the Essentials collection, you won’t have to wait too long. Nanoleaf plans to release them before Q2 of 2023.

These new products from Nanoleaf look exciting, and we’ve come to expect that from CES announcements. Unfortunately, it’ll be a little while until you can buy these products, but patience will reward you with some unique smart lights to dazzle your living spaces.