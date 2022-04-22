The Best Smart Thermostats Make Home Automation Easy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Installing smart home appliances in your home is a great way to add convenience, but even more importantly, it’s a great way to save you money. And we always think that having more money is convenient. One of the easiest and most cost-effective pieces of smart tech that will benefit any home is a smart thermostat.

Smart thermostats are more energy-efficient than traditional thermostats because they can study patterns and adjust the temperature in an area accordingly. This helps to save you money by reducing the amount of cool and hot air being pumped into your home when you’re not home when the weather changes, or in rooms that aren’t often used.

Because smart thermostats can often be controlled by apps, homeowners can access their thermostats even when away from home, giving them the convenience of being able to manage the home’s temperature. These apps also mean you can ensure your home is warm and toasty or cool and welcoming when you arrive.

The best smart thermostats we’ve included on our list not only work with their own apps but can also be voice-controlled with Amazon Alexa, which is great for residents with mobility issues or those who aren’t comfortable using an app.

How We Chose the Best Smart Thermostats

These are the most important criteria to consider when selecting the best smart thermostat and the facts we used ourselves to populate the picks on this list.

Install: How easy is it to install the smart thermostat in your home? Do you need to have a C-wire or not?

1. Google Nest

BEST OVERALL

The Nest third generation comes in four colors and makes homes more energy-efficient by learning homeowners’ habits and adjusting the temperature accordingly. Using Alexa or the Nest App, homeowners can adjust the temperature in their home from anywhere and even interact with other smart appliances, like lightbulbs. Using Farsight, homeowners can check the internal temperature from far away thanks to the Nest’s large display.

2. ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control

RUNNER UP

Maintaining a consistent temperate in your home is tricky. One room can feel fine while another may feel like someone left the door open on an Alaskan winter night. The ecobee thermostat comes with a room sensor — you can add up to 32 to a single system — to eliminate cold or warm spots in your home. You can set up temperature zones so when one area in your home gets a little chillier, you can prioritize the area to keep it heated. The same goes for keeping the rest of your house properly warmed (or cooled).

When it comes to integrating with your smart home, the ecobee is compatible with Alexa and also has a decent speaker. This is helpful because not only can you control other smart appliances in your home through the ecobee, but you can also get your daily calendar rundown or the weekly weather report.

3. Honeywell/Resideo Smart Color Programmable Thermostat

BEST CUSTOMIZATION

When it comes to customization, this smart thermostat leads the pack. The highly programmable Honeywell features a sleek color display and smart response technology that helps this thermostat actually learn your preferences and adjust its settings accordingly.

It is also compatible with Alexa, SmartThings and Google Home, allowing for easy hands-free control of your home’s temperature. And if that isn’t smart enough, the Honeywell also sends alerts when your air filter needs to be changed, when it senses large temperature shifts or if your internet connection is spotty.

4. Honeywell Home T5+

BEST FOR APPLE USERS

There’s a lot to like about the Honeywell Home T5+. The T5+ not only communicates with Alexa to give you voice control over your thermostat but, it’s also compatible with Siri and Apple Homekit. In fact, if your home is full of Apple products, the Honeywell T5 is probably a better choice than the Nest Learning Thermostat.

Like the Nest Thermostat, you can use the touch display on the thermostat itself to program a seven-day schedule, but doing it through the companion app on your phone is a bit more efficient and easier to program. And to really make things easy, you can even set up geofencing. That means when you’re on your way home, your thermostat will automatically adjust the temperature to your liking, and when you’re away, it will let the temperate rise or fall to your settings. It takes the guesswork out of making your home energy efficient.

5. Google Nest Thermostat

ALSO CONSIDER GOOGLE

The Google Nest Thermostat might be cheaper and less capable, but it’s arguably the best-looking thermostat on this list with a minimalist aesthetic that is still somewhat playful in its appearance. But this thermostat isn’t just good-looking. While it lacks the same advanced habit-learning AI capabilities and isn’t compatible with quite as many HVAC units, it’s still a very capable smart thermostat if it fits into your existing setup and you’re willing to put a little extra effort into adjusting your heating and cooling schedules.

6. Sensibo Sky

BEST FOR WINDOW UNITS

You might not have central air, but that isn’t a problem. Sensibo Sky makes your window air conditioner units smart, too. With this nifty little device, you can control your window AC units with your smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Just like a smart thermostat for your furnace or central air, you can create a seven-day schedule and even set up geofencing to keep areas cool when you are on your way home. Just because you don’t have AC doesn’t mean you can’t reap the benefits of a smart thermostat.

7. Honeywell/Resideo Home T9

BEST FOR LARGE HOMES

The Honeywell Home T9 is a great option to keep your home comfortable with minimal effort. This option works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-off control of your home’s temperature. The smart thermostat option comes with a room sensor that helps to keep your home evenly heated or cooled by sensing where you are in the home. You can connect up to 20 sensors in your system to have all areas covered. It even has geofencing to start getting the home heated or cooled to your desired temperature.

8. Amazon Smart Thermostat

ALEXA INTEGRATION

Amazon’s Smart thermostat works with Alexa to help you save time, energy, and money. The Alex app ensures a setup of 45 minutes or less, and thanks to the flexibility provided by the no C-wire or C-wire adapter versions, you’ll have even more room to ensure their smart thermostat works in your space without issue. The digital read-out is clear yet minimal so as to not draw too much attention to itself. Plus, it’s backed by tech from Honeywell Home, so you don’t have to worry about it not working.

9. Bosch BCC100 Connected

LARGE DISPLAY

With the large display of the Bosch BCC100 Connected, navigating through menus is easy. Trying to create a schedule on a small screen with flimsy rubber buttons can be a nightmare, which Bosch completely eliminates. Beyond the display, you get Amazon Alexa compatibility, but you’ll need to connect an Alexa enabled device. This Bosch system also requires a C-wire for installation. With that, you’ll be able to control not only your furnace and cooling systems but also evaporation and external humidifiers.

10. Vine Smart WiFi TJ-610

BUDGET OPTION

The Vine Smart WiFi TJ-610 provides an app to access and control your smart thermostat from virtually anywhere you have internet access. When you’re in your home, you can control the temperature hands-free with voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a large display that makes it easy to navigate and set an efficient seven-day schedule for heating and cooling your home. And the best part, this smart thermostat is under $100.

11. Bosch Thermotechnology BCC50

GREAT SAFETY FEATURES

When it’s time to change your system’s air filters, you’ll get alerts on your phone through the app. This helps keep your HVAC system running cleanly and your house more efficient and safe. There are also hands-free controls thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant, but the touch display also makes it fairly easy to operate. You can program your whole week or use one of the four presets to quickly set up your system.

12. Wyze Smart Thermostat

HONORABLE MENTION

Considering all the thought Wyze puts into their other smart home products, it’s not unsurprisingly their smart thermostat is equally as well-considered. The app allows you to control it on the go, as well as daily scheduling, and even allows you to receive tips based on usage history. Additionally, you can use voice control with both Google and Amazon Alexa to set the temperature. Plus, we personally like the knob-based control right below the display.

13. Honeywell/Resideo Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat

BEST VALUE

With simple seven-day-programming options, easy installation and the ability to sync with Alexa, Samsung Smarthome and other voice-activated services, this is a solid alternative to Nest, even though it doesn’t look very smart. It doesn’t boast the fancy touchscreen like most smart thermostats, but don’t let that fool you. You can completely control the thermostat’s settings with your smartphone. And the icing on the cake, it’s one of the least expensive smart thermostats you can find.

14. Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat for Smart Home

ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED

Along with easy installation comes Alexa compatibility, but you’ll need Alexa-enabled devices to take advantage of the benefits. Other voice assistants such as Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings can also be integrated into the smart thermostat. Don’t let the small price tag fool you into believing that this isn’t a fully capable smart thermostat option. While it lacks the sleek digital display of the best smart thermostats, it’s not lacking in smart home features.

15. Mysa Smart Thermostat

BEST FOR BASEBOARD HEATERS

With almost 2,500 customer ratings on Amazon and an average of 4.5 stars, the Mysa Thermostat is consistently a top-rated smart thermostat. Like the best smart thermostats, this product integrates with Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit. For a hands-on approach, the smartphone app gives you full control of the thermostat with easy-to-use schedule settings and energy-saving options.

One downside: it only works with high voltage and line voltage systems and isn’t compatible with furnaces. If that fits your needs, you’ve got yourself a solid smart thermostat with a modern, minimalist touchscreen display.

16. Emerson Sensi Touch WiFi Smart Thermostat

ALSO CONSIDER

There’s a good reason why the Emerson Sensi Touch has a 4.6-star rating and almost 6,000 reviews. For starters, integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings make hands-free operation a piece of cake. Geofencing also helps keep your home cozy and efficient by turning off the heat or air when you are away and turning it back on before you arrive back home. You can also see usage reports through the app, to help your home be as efficient as possible. No wonder it makes so many Amazon users happy campers.

