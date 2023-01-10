Yale’s Smart Safe Is Tough To Crack With Its Anti-Saw Bolts, 2-Factor Authentication, and Anti-Pry Door

With CES 2023 underway, tech writers have barely had time to blink. We’ve seen many exciting new products from various companies, ranging from smart lighting for gamers to a health tracker with an “endless battery.” With all of the exciting news coming from CES, one subcategory seems to be making the biggest splash: home security.

It makes sense that safety products are in demand right now, as crime has been a growing concern over the last few years. Luckily, all the innovation in smart home technology has led to several new products that will help give you some much-deserved peace of mind!

We’ve already seen one groundbreaking smart safe at CES this year, and now, smart lock company Yale has announced another. Here’s what we know so far about the all-new Yale Smart Safe.

What We Love About the Yale Smart Safe

We at SPY.com have featured several of Yale’s products and even ranked its package drop box amongst our favorites. Over the years, they’ve built a reputation for making dependable home security devices, so we feel confident that their new smart safe will be consistent with the quality we’ve come to expect.

Yale’s Smart Safe comes with Apple HomeKit ready to go, making it perfect for anybody who owns any Apple smart home gadgets. It’s also compatible with other smart home systems like Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for the use of voice control with the safe. Additionally, the Yale Smart Safe comes ready with Bluetooth, allowing you to monitor it while within range.

COURTESY OF YALE

The Smart Safe includes a tamper alarm, enhanced anti-saw bolts, and a door-activated light. Also, the safe can be controlled via the Yale Access app, a standard key, or the built-in keypad.

Pricing and Availability

The Yale Smart Safe is available for $249.99, and the Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi is available for $299.99. Both will be available on Yale’s website and at other retailers, such as Amazon, shortly.If you want to continue to enhance your home with smart home security, check out some of our favorite indoor security cameras here.