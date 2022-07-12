Price Drop: Award-Winning Philips Hue Smart Lights Are Now Just $33, Their Lowest Ever Price

You don’t have to wait any longer — Prime Day is here. This is the year’s best sales event for smart home shopping, but you don’t have to be a smart home whiz to appreciate this deal on Philips Hue products.

Hue is Philips award-winning smart home lighting system, and it’s the most sophisticated and popular lighting ecosystem. Of course, that also means it’s slightly more expensive than your average smart lights. Recently, we tested the best smart light bulbs of 2022, and we named the Philips Hue White & Color A19 Bulb one of our top award winners. The only reason we didn’t name it our “Best Overall” selection was because of the price tag, and that’s exactly why this is such an attractive deal.

For Prime Day 2022, a 3-pack of Philips Hue White & Color A19 Smart Bulbs is discounted to $99 — and no smart home hub is required. Normally priced at $49 each, this bundle lets you get three bulbs for just $33 apiece. We’ve never seen prices that low on these award-winning smart bulbs, so head to Amazon to take advantage of this 26% discount before Prime Day ends.

And that’s just one of the Prime Day deals on Philips Hue smart bulb products. Keep scrolling to see all of the top Philips Hue Prime Day discounts, then be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022.

Why These Philip Smart Lighting Bundles are a Great Deal

Sure, you can wait it out till Prime Day and hope that these Philip smart lights prices drop even further, but there really is no guarantee that you’ll find a better deal than right now. Here’s what you can currently score if you jump on these deals:

Instant savings up to $33.33 dollars off the original price

Between 9% and 26% off

Everything you need to control up to 10 lights

Voice assistant ready

The Best Prime Day Philips Smart Lighting Deals You Can Buy Right Now

We took the time to round up the best deals floating around on Amazon right now, so you don’t have to waste any time and can get to saving money instantly. Here are some deals you can jump on right now:

What We Love About These Prime Day Philips Smart Lighting Deals

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack allows you to set the mood in any room without having to move from where you are. With your smartphone or voice, you can quickly change light colors, dim or brighten lights and even set schedules for your lighting. And you can even add up to 10-lights with the free Hue Bluetooth app.

Looking to add some smarts to the canned lights in your home? The Philips BR30 produce 16 million colors that you have finite control over with your smartphone, and for added convenience, via Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. Simply screw in the light bulb, download the Hue app and you’re ready to roll.

Brighter is better. The Philips Hue A19 LED lights produce up to 1100 lumens of light, but don’t worry, you can also program these smart lights to dim and help you wind down after a long day in the office. You can schedule custom routines and light scenes to help you wake up in the morning, or to set the vibe for the weekend. Plus this starter pack is compatible with Alexa, HomeKit and Google Assistant.