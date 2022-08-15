Price Drop Alert: The SPY-Tested Echo Show 15 Just Hits Its Lowest-Ever Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen, if you need a smart display, it’s hard to think of a better option than the Echo Show 15. It’s named that, not because it’s the 15th iteration of the Echo Show, but because it has a massive 15-inch screen that supports a huge amount of content.

Its Amazon’s latest flagship Echo Show model, and in our experience, it more than earns pride of place in any kitchen or home office thanks to the built-in widget functionality. SPY had the chance to test out the Echo Show 15 when it was first released and gave it high marks on almost everything but price.

So if you’ve been looking for a new smart home hub or display, then you’re in luck.

Right now, this Amazon gadget is at its least expensive price ever. The Amazon Echo Show 15 is currently 24% off, for a final price of $190 at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes The Echo Show 15 a Great Deal

Originally $250, now only $190

24% off its base price

Instant savings of $60

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

Comes set-up for your existing Amazon account

What We Love About The Echo Show 15

The main appeal of the Echo Show 15 is, hands down, its size. With a 15-inch diagonal screen, it can display a lot of content in crisp, 1080p resolution — whether that’s a rotating set of your favorite pictures, the weather, or even one of the multiple streaming services you can choose from. By the way, those include Amazon Prime, Hulu, and many more. You can even watch YouTube, too.

The widget system is also (currently) exclusive to the Echo Show 15. It lets you divide the screen into different sections to display things like your to-do list, your shopping list, the recipe of the day, and more. If you keep the Echo Show 15 in your office, you can always glance at it to see what your next meeting is or what task remains to be finished.

If multiple people use the Echo Show 15, then it can be set up to display their personal calendars and lists through the Visual ID feature. If you don’t want the camera on at all times, there’s a physical privacy shutter you can close. You can also disable the microphone for added privacy. Of course, Visual ID won’t work without the camera, but you can always slide it back open if needed.

The Echo Show 15 is the best option for most Amazon smart displays, with the only competitor being the Echo Show 10 — a superior choice for video conferencing, since it can follow you around the room. For anything related to day-to-day life, like staying on top of the kids’ schedules or managing your smart home devices, you can’t beat the Echo Show 15.

John Velasco | SPY

