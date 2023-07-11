Belkin’s Phone-Charging Smart Speaker is More Than 50% for Prime Day 

Some two-in-ones aren’t so great. All-in-one shampoo and conditioner never really works. Pre-swirled PB&J is an atrocity. But a wireless speaker and charger is an obvious, structurally-sound combination – and a clever purchase for anyone with little apartment space to spare. Belkin makes one of the best of the bunch and, as it would tell you if so prompted, it’s on sale for Prime Day.

The Soundform is especially good for audiophiles who are a fan of a deep bass because it thummmps. But that’s not all it does; the Soundform has massive volume range, its compact size, smart home integrations, and very easy-to-use customer support features to recommend it. Also, its mesh fabric exterior – which comes in black and white – looks good.

Its retail price is more expensive than that of its competitors, but the Prime Day deal slashes its price tag by more than half, making the speaker even more appealing – especially if you want to eliminate an extra cord from your setup with the wireless charging.