Make Your Dumb Bulbs Smart With GE’s $20 CYNC Smart Dimmer

There’s no arguing about the convenience of being able to use voice commands to turn on/off smart bulbs around your home. What’s inconvenient, however, is when someone decides to manually turn them off the old-fashioned way via the switch on a wall, which renders those smart bulbs “dumb.”

That’s why it’s a good idea to upgrade the wall switches in your home with Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the CYNC Neutral Smart Dimmer, which is being given a big discount for a limited time. This deal is only available through the end of the day.

Why the CYNC Neutral Smart Dimmer Is a Great Deal

Originally $26.72 but now $17.37

Instant savings of $9.35

64% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the CYNC Neutral Smart Dimmer

Whether you have older incandescent bulbs or newer smart LED bulbs, the CYNC Neutral Smart Dimmer can control them all. It’s especially handy at turning “dumb” light bulbs into smart ones because the dimmer is what controls all the light bulbs connected to the switch.

If you’re replacing an existing dimmer switch, you’ll still be able to dim your lights to whatever level you want but with the ability to do so with voice commands. That’s because the CYNC Neutral Smart Dimmer has support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so whichever voice assistant you use with your smart home, you can tell them to adjust the light accordingly.

You can also set routines to have the CYNC Neutral Smart Dimmer work in conjunction with other lights in your home. For example, you can set a schedule to turn on the lights controlled by the smart dimmer, along with some lights you have outside of the home, whenever sunset comes to make it appear as though someone is home. If you forget to set one, you can always manually control the smart dimmer through the mobile app.

For elderly folks who may not be in tune with the voice commands to control their lights, a smart dimmer like this gives them a familiar way of turning on/off the lights by simply interacting with the dimmer on the wall.

Additionally, you should also know about the Prime Day deal going on with the CYNC Smart Full Color LED Light Strip. It’s being given a generous 44% discount for Prime Day, putting its total cost at $33.33. Most strip lights tend to be short, but this provides you with 80 inches of lighting to accent walls, corners and even your furniture. Seriously, you won’t have to worry about coming up short with whatever you’re covering.

