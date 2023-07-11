Prime Day Deal: This Roomba Robot Vacuum Is a Whopping 50% Off

It’s no secret: Roombas are the gold standard of robot vacuums for their cleaning prowess and overall performance, as well as tech and app features. They tend to cost a pretty penny — so when they do go on sale, it’s best to take full advantage. This Amazon Prime Day, on July 11 and 12, is the perfect time to do so: iRobot’s Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is a whopping 50% off (!!!) this go-round.

Courtesy of Amazon

While this model is not the most high-end (or most expensive) Roomba vacuum offered by the brand, it’s a solid option. It works on carpet, hardwood, and other hard surfaces, and instead of using a single-bristle brush, it incorporates what the brand calls “multi-surface” rubber brushes, which flex to adjust to different floor types. Users can control it via voice — it’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant — or the brand’s own iRobot Home App.

Another neat future: this model utilizes iRobot’s Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which essentially means the vacuum can map each room in your home and remember it next time for an ultra-tailored clean, which is somehow both very helpful and slightly spooky. Regardless, we’re into it. Run, don’t walk to snag this deal (or other A+ deals from the brand).

