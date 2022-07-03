Prime Day Early Bird Deals Save You up to 54% Off Ring Video Doorbells and Home Security Cameras

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Ring’s been largely silent so far when it comes to deals and sales on its various home security cameras and alarms as we continue to approach Prime Day, but that all ends right now. That’s because there are several Prime Exclusive and Prime Day early bird deals happening on its various video doorbells, home security cameras, and alarm systems.

Most notably, you can save an astounding 54% off bundle deal that packages the Ring Video Doorbell with an Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). This deal is effectively giving you the Ring Video Doorbell for free. There’s also the $200 savings off a bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Alarm (2nd Gen), and Amazon Echo Show 5.

Why These Ring Deals Are Great

Discounts between 12% to 54% off

Instant savings of $15 to $200

Deals on video doorbells, alarm systems, and security cameras

Indoor and outdoor coverage

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

Best Prime Day Ring Deals You Can Buy Right Now

The deals don’t end there with Ring’s products. We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day Ring deals below that you can snag right now.

What We Love About These Prime Day Ring Deals

When it comes to watching out for your packages, the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) has proven to be reliable at alerting you about potential porch pirates. Not only can you set custom motion zones for fewer false alerts, but you’ll get a notification almost instantly when it detects motion. That could be enough time for you to take action and scrabble to the front door to inspect what’s going on. The Ring Video Doorbell actually has a 24% discount right now if you just need it by itself.

If you’re not at home, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, which is 25% off its normal price, can still be your eyes to all the happenings around your home. All events will be captured in crisp 1080p resolution, while night time clips will be recorded in night vision to see through the darkness. We really love how it’ll shine its bright 2,000 Lumen floodlights whenever motion is detected. It’s a good way to deter potential thieves from snooping around your property.

There are also bundles that package in the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). Not surprisingly, it offers users the extra convenience of seeing who’s at the front door. You can set it up so that the live feed from a Ring Video Doorbell will automatically be shown on the Echo Show 5, whether it detects motion or whenever the doorbell is rung. You can also use the Echo Show 5 to see the front door at any time, which comes in handy for situations like when the kids are playing in the front yard. That way, you can supervise them while indoors.

