Reolink’s New 4K Floodlight Security Camera Looks Like Nintendo’s R.O.B. Is Watching Over Your Home

Whether you’re looking to deter burglars, scare off raccoons, or just want to know what’s happening outside your home or business, the new Reolink Duo Floodlight is a great option to give you some peace of mind. With 4K video recording and on-board AI-assisted detection, it may be one of the best outdoor security cameras for this holiday season.

Reolink isn’t new to the security business. They’ve been making quality devices for a while, and the Duo Floodlight is no exception. The new security camera/floodlight combo checks three critical boxes: easy to use, affordable, and capable. And you know what? It looks like Nintendo’s iconic R.O.B. (Robotic Operating Buddy) robot is keeping watch over your home. Now that’s different.

$166.49 $184.99 10% off

What We Love About the Reolink Duo Floodlight Security Camera

With 180° wide-angle panoramic views and 2000-lumen floodlights, the Reolink Duo Floodlight is fully equipped to let you know who or what is hanging out on your porch.

Some key features of the Duo Floodlight include:

Dual lenses

Ultra-bright light

Smart detection of pets, cars, and people

Simple setup and installation

Power over Ethernet

Local and remote viewing via the Reolink mobile and desktop apps

Integration with Google Assistant

Compatibility with Reolink NVRs

Loads of customization options

Yes, there are a lot of features and tech specs that make the Duo Floodlight great, but what it really boils down to is that it gives you everything you could want from a security camera for less than two bills.

Thanks to its on-board AI-assisted detection, the Reolink Duo Floodlight means it’s less reliant on cloud services to do this on the backend. Therefore, it’s one of those security cameras that don’t require a subscription, since it processes the footage locally and features an integrated microSD slot that can continuously record footage 24/7.

Courtesy of Reolink

And lastly, it has such a unique design that video game fans would instantly recognize. We don’t say this often about home security cameras, but this one can such as adorable design that looks like Nintendo’s iconic robot from the 80s. However, intruders may be startled when its buggy eyes and those floodlights turn on the moment it sense motion to record everything.

Pricing and Availability

If you’re interested in the Reolink Duo Floodlight, you’re in luck! The PoE and the WiFi versions are available for $161.99 and $166.49, respectively, from Reolink.com.

Not so long ago, the idea of having a security camera meant shelling out lots of money to have a lengthy VHS recording to sort through well after anything went bump in the night. These days, there are so many security cameras on the market that anybody can find one that fits their budget, and the feed can stream live to your preferred device.

With the vast number of home security options out there, it takes a great one to really stand out. The Reolink Duo Floodlight does just that, and at less than $200, it’s an absolute steal.