Ring Doorbell Can Help You Set the Mood for Trick-or-Treaters With Spooky Halloween Sound Effects

Ring is one of the most feature-rich video doorbells on the market, especially when you take Smart Greetings into account. The company lets Alexa act as a sort of virtual butler, but what if you could turn her into Lurch? It’s a fun, easy way to steer into the holiday spirit in the lead-up to Halloween.

Between Halloween-themed Quick Replies, ghostly chime tones, and unique faceplates, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to embrace all that All Hallow’s Eve has to offer. Not sure how to take full advantage of it? Ring recently posted a blog that’s full of ideas for using the Ring doorbell to set the mood for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, and there are plenty of ways to have spooky fun.

You can read the Ring blog for more ideas, or keep scrolling for some of our favorite ideas.

Make Your Home Extra Spooctacular

Quick Replies are one of the most appealing features of the Ring doorbell. If you can’t respond to a visitor, a quick tap of your phone will send one of several pre-set responses that will let them know. There are several built-in; one will tell your friends that you’re on the way, while another will ask and record a message. You can also use a third response to “warn ghost and goblin visitors that this house is haunted.” Regardless of which option you choose, it will definitely be Halloween themed and worthy of a knock from Nosferatu.

Want to address the inside of your home at the same time? The indoor chimes that would normally tell you someone is at the door can be made just as hair-raising as the greetings. One emits spooky ghost-like sounds throughout the house, while a second issues a clap of thunder and the distant howl of a wolf. The third one (and our personal favorite) is a maniacal cackle that is sure to startle you, even if you know it’s coming.

Finally, one of the best ways to pumpkin spice-up your doorbell is with faceplates. The Ring Video Doorbell 3, Doorbell 3 Plus, and Video Doorbell 4 all work with Ring’s pumpkin and ghost design, or one that looks like falling leaves. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a spiderweb pattern you can swap out, as well as one with a bat design.

Make sure your doorbell is charged, especially on the lead up to Halloween night. Trick-or-treaters will ring the doorbell a lot, but here’s a bonus tip: if you link your doorbell to outdoor smart lights, you can make the lights flash with each ring. This will make visitors think twice about whether they really want to stick around for the candy, for fear of what might emerge when the door opens.

Of course, the Ring Video Doorbell also works as a line of defense against the very-real and not-so-cute threats that might lie in wait, such as porch pirates.

