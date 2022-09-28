Ring’s New Spotlight Cam Pro Can Shine the Light and Trace Movement Across Your Yard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sketchy culprits and porch pirates have more reason to fear if they dare to set foot on your property because Ring’s expanding its acclaimed radar technology to new products, allowing its new home security cameras to pinpoint and trace the exact movements of unwanted guests through your property.

First introduced in the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 last year, the same 3D Detection and Bird’s Eye View features are coming to the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro — making it an even worthier outdoor security camera to keep an eye out around your home. Alternatively, there’s the pared-down Ring Spotlight Cam Plus as well to consider, which flaunts a sleek design accompanied with all the core features you’d want in a security camera.

Pre-orders are available right now, with starting prices of $229.99 and $199.99 for the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Plus respectively.

What We Love About the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

As we teased already, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro gains the same radar sensing technology that was first featured with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Essentially, its detection abilities are on steroids because it makes a 3D map that can measure the distance of objects moving in front of the camera.

Courtesy of Ring

This technology allows the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro to produce a ‘bird’s eye view’ of your home and show you exactly the areas and movement of these detected objects. For homeowners, it means that they can visibly see the path the FedEx delivery person took to drop off your package from their truck. Details such as these can be especially useful.

Courtesy of Ring

Additionally, it appears as though it’s received a subtle makeover compared to the current Ring Spotlight Cam. It’s less boxy for sure, flaunting a curvier looking casing with what appears to be a more substantial speaker grill. Two strips of light flank the camera in the center, while several power solutions are offered to juice the camera outside. These include solar, battery, and plug-in options.

You can snag yourself a pre-order right now starting at $229.99 for the battery and plug-in versions, while the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar will set you back $249.99.

Courtesy of Ring

What We Love About the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

If the 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View features are too over the top for you, then consider the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. You could say it’s a ‘lite’ version, but it still has an updated design complete with 2-way communication, color night vision, and a siren.

Courtesy of Ring

You also get the same strips of light that can be activated whenever it senses motion, which is a good way to deter unwanted visitors from continuing to approach. Aesthetically, it follows the same design language as the Pro, but in a more compact size. However, you have four power options to choose from: solar, battery, wired, or plug-in

Similar to its sibling, the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is available on pre-order right now for $199.99. Whichever you choose, it goes to show that Ring customers have even more options to choose from when it comes to outfitting their homes with reliable security cameras.