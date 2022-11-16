Doing Your Holiday Shopping? Protect Your Deliveries With Amazon’s Up to 62% off Ring Video Doorbell Deals

We’re nearly a week away from Thanksgiving and the impending holiday sales events that follow it, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’ll most likely be doing a ton of online shopping to beat the lines at stores, so there will be a steady stream of package deliveries to your home. Porch pirates may be scouting from afar when the time comes, but you can be one step ahead with a Ring video doorbell watching out after them.

Amazon’s having some amazing deals on many Ring video doorbells, with upwards of 62% off on various bundles. Not only will you be able to see who’s at the door when the doorbell is rung, but you can also deter potential porch pirates from snatching your package deliveries.

Why These Ring Video Doorbells Are Great Deals

Bundle deals between $60 and $140

Instant savings from $40 to $60

Save up to 62% off

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

There are a handful of deals going on right now on Ring Video Doorbells, but here are the best ones you should know about

What We Love About These Ring Video Doorbells

Out of the bunch, we’re really loving the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) bundle the most because it’s the perfect pairing. You can use the Ring Video Doorbell to not only record video whenever the doorbell is rung, but also when motion is detected. That way, you can anticipate if someone or something’s coming close to your front door. With the Amazon Echo Show 5, you can set it up so that it’ll automatically show a live stream whenever the doorbell is activated.

$69.99 $184.98 62% off See who’s at the front door on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) whenever the doorbell is rung.

Another pairing worth getting to keep track of your holiday gifts being delivered to your home is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Ring Chime bundle. With this solution, you won’t have to worry about recharging the doorbell much like the other models in Ring’s portfolio because it’s wired directly into your existing doorbell wiring. Secondly, the Ring Chime will instantly go off the moment the doorbell is rung — so you know someone’s at the front door.

$59.99 $89.99 33% off Hear the sound of the doorbell inside your home with this Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime bundle.

And lastly, there’s the Ring Video Doorbell 3 at 30% off. It’s undeniably the priciest out of all the bundle deals, but it’s also the most advanced with its enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi support, removable battery pack for convenient charging, and interchangeable faceplates. Its 1080p video recording is more than capable of capturing every detail, day or night, while its motion detection will activate when you need it.