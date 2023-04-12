This Robot Vacuum And Mop Works With Alexa, Can Handle All The Floors, And Is 74% Off Today

There’s only one thing better than having a good robot vacuum and a good robot mop, and that’s having them both in one device. This Robot Vacuum and Mop is normally a whopping $699.99, but thanks to a hefty 74% discount, it’s currently down to $179.99, which is a good price for two smart home helpers in one.

This dual-device has a powerful 1400Pa of suction, which allows it to easily clear away lighter things like dust and bits of cat litter, but also manage tougher things like pet hair in carpets too. It works on both carpeted and hard floors too, which is essential in many homes. Then, when on hard floors, it can use the 230ml water tank to allow it to mop up as it goes, making it an excellent all-in-one robotic helper.

It has a battery life of up to 100 minutes, and will also automatically go back to its charging base to recharge when its either low battery, or every time it’s finished cleaning. Basically, this combines elements of the best robot vacuums and the best robot mops into one handy helper, and it’s also got a massive discount on it too.