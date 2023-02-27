In A World Of $1,000+ Priced Robot Vacuums, The Roomba 694 Is An Underdog Champ At $179

Robot vacuums aren’t just for the blessed with cash, because you can grab a very good one today with 35% off at $179. It’s still going to be able to vacuum your home without you having to worry about things, and that’s really what the best Roombas are all about.

Despite being a very good option, the Roomba 694 isn’t the only one on sale today. In fact, if you’ve got a bit more money to spend, there are three other options for you to cast your eyes over, each of which has its own strengths. If variety is the spice of life, then being able to vacuum up those spices with a Roomba has to count for something.

It’s worth noting that Amazon actually purchased iRobot, the company that makes Roombas, last year. If you’re wondering how that affects things, you can read up on our thoughts on the Amazon purchase right here.

$179.00 $274.99 35% off This thing is a great deal at $179. This Roomba can clean hard floors and carpets, charges itself without issue, and can even handle tougher things like pet hair.

$299.00 $449.99 34% off If you’re fine with your vacuuming but want to get someone else to mop for you, then the Braava Jet M6 is for you. This thing can work in multiple rooms thanks to smart mapping, has a precision jet spray for tougher areas, and can be voice-activated for sudden spills.

$849.00 $1,099.99 23% off Here we have a combi Roomba that can both vacuum and mop. Not only that, but it empties itself, can easily identify when to use either function, and works with Alexa for ease of use.