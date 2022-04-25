No Need to Wait Until Prime Day: Save 44% Off Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. It may also compel you to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on.

For a limited time, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is as close to a Black Friday deal as we can get right now. This popular smart speaker has a 44% off discount right now, which brings its total cost to under $28.

Read more: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Review

Why The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Is A Great Deal

Originally $49.99, but now $27.99.

Instant savings of $22.

44% off its regular price.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

What We Love About The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) are the gateways to the smart home, providing users with the convenience to access and control all of their favorite smart home tech. Who doesn’t want to turn the smart lights off and on inside their home through voice actions? Plus, there are several funny things to ask Alexa if you need a good chuckle — or celebrity voice Samuel L. Jackson.

Shoppers will also love the Echo Dot (4th Gen) for all the updates Alexa can provide users to let them know when their packages have arrived and other handy notifications like when there’s a deal happening on one of their favorite products. Did you also know that you can get a sweet home theater stereo setup using two Echo Dot smart speakers paired with an Amazon Fire TV Omni series or any TV with a Fire TV stick?

And lastly, we love that the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) doesn’t have the same scrutiny that security cameras face inside the home when it comes to privacy. In emergencies, the Echo Dot could prove valuable in notifying you about potential break-ins and other threats with the help of Alexa Guard. There’s also its usefulness in providing elderly care through Amazon’s Alexa Together program, which helps users monitor their aging loved ones remotely.