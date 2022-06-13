Take the Work Out of Cleaning With a Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to smart robot vacuums, the list of options has exploded in recent years. No longer out of financial grasp for many homeowners and renters, robot vacuums can turn daily or weekly floor cleaning into a hands-free, effortless task. If you’re looking for a way to increase your user experience and go even longer without having to tend to your robot vacuum, it’s time to upgrade to a self-emptying robot vacuum.

A self-emptying robot vacuum differs from a traditional vacuum because it’s either sold with or can be paired with a large dustbin that can typically hold between 30- and 120-days’ worth of dust and debris picked up by the vacuum. After each use, the robot vacuum empties the contents of its small dustbin into the larger, contained dustbin, eliminating the need for users to empty the robot vacuum’s small receptacle after two or three uses.

Like all robot vacuums, the price points for self-emptying robot vacuums can vary widely depending on features. Below, we’ve included models that can hold between 30 and 120 days of dust and debris. We’ve also included options that combine vacuuming and mopping in one unit, which is ideal for users with multiple floor types, as well as vacuum-only models. All the options on our list come with apps that allow users to control their vacuum, including scheduling cleanings and marking no-go zones. Battery life also makes an impact on price and usefulness, with users who have large open floor plans likely more interested in models that have an extended battery life per charge.

How We Choose the Best Robot Vacuums

Choosing a robot vacuum can be tough because there are so many choices out there. So what sets a robot vacuum apart for us? A great robot vacuum has to have:

Powerful cleaning performance on all floor types

Easy-to-use app & technology

Side brushes for reaching corners and edges

Ability to clear taller flooring transitions

Obstacle avoidance or the ability not to get stuck

Cliff sensors to prevent falls

Efficient, easy auto-emptying

Ability to hold weeks or months’ worth of dirt in an auto-empty station

Bonus points for mopping capabilities

Bonus points for unexpected tech extras, like drying, voice localization, etc.

From pet owners to people who simply want to keep their floors as clean as possible, these self-emptying robot vacuums make it easy to clean your home with minimal trips to the garbage.

1. Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni

BEST OVERALL

One of the newest and best-looking self-emptying robot vacuums out today, the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni truly does it all. It vacuums, it mops with dual spinning scrubbing pads, then it will return to its base station where it will wash the mopping pads, dry them, then suck up all the dirty water and empty the onboard dustbin. This one stands out for us because it adds that drying to the mop, and because it has native language processing and its own intelligent digital assistant, Yiko. Plus it can use voice localization so that you can go to a spot in your home and call out to Yiko, and it can tell where you are and will roll on over to clean that space. Impressive.

The only downside is the mopping pads must be removed to vacuum carpets, perhaps making this a better choice for homes with more hard floors than carpet. But it’s all that extra technology (and the auto-drying!) plus a sleeker, chicer look for the home that makes it our top pick.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Roborock S7+ Max V Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop

RUNNER UP



It mops, it vacuums and it holds dirt and debris for up to 120 days, the longest of any self-emptying dustbin on our list. On top of all of that, this self-emptying robot vacuum can also wash the mop, and refill the clean water tank while holding dirty water for disposal. When it comes to a self-emptying vacuum that is worth the big bucks, we recommend investing in the Roborock S7+ Max V Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock. SPY received one of the S7s, and we’ve been impressed with its ability to vacuum and mop simultaneously without the need to frequently empty the dust bin.

Using Sonic Vibration Mopping Technology, the S7 Max V Ultra scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute and has no issues differentiating between carpeting and hard flooring. In fact, it can lift its mopping plate up and off carpets, then lower it back to wash both carpet and hard floors in the same session.

A Boost Mode allows users to increase suction when an extra-deep clean is needed and LiDAR Navigation with Adaptive Route Algorithms helps the S7 Max V Ultra find the most efficient cleaning route. Users can map multiple floor plans, identify no-go zones, and schedule cleanings. And with big tanks, you won’t need to manage maintenance for weeks or months.

Courtesy of Roborock

3. iRobot Roomba s9+

BEST SELF-EMPTYING VACUUM-ONLY OPTION



For a splurge-worthy self-emptying vacuum that will save your back and your floors, we recommend the iRobot Roomba s9+. The s9+ comes with a dustbin that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris. As for the vacuum, the s9+ has been designed with 40x the suction power and a three-stage cleaning process that lifts and suctions dirt, debris, and hair from carpets and other floors. Unlike most vacuums that have a fully circular design, the s9+ has a half-circle, half-square design that allows the vacuum to clean deep into corners and not miss any spots.

Using the app, customers can set no-go zones and give voice-activated directions, like “Clean under the table.” The app also learns your cleaning patterns and suggests schedules. While the s9+ is a vacuum-only model and doesn’t include a mopping function, users can match cleaning schedules with the Bravaa jet m6 robot mop using Imprint Link Technology for a tandem cleaning team.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum

GOOD FOR PET HAIR

Having a robot vacuum is a great way to clean hands-free until it’s time to unwind all the hair that has been sucked up by your vacuum and is now entangled around the brush. Thankfully with the Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum, the self-cleaning brush helps to remove pet and human hair, meaning no yucky jobs for you. The Shark features a powerful suction that can pick up small and large debris and empties the contents into the self-empty base, which only needs to be emptied every 45 days. Users can map multiple rooms and schedule cleanings with the Shark app or use voice commands by pairing the unit with their Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Image courtesy of Amazon

5. Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin

GOOD FOR CARPETING AND RUGS

For a self-emptying vacuum that works hard to get floors clean and doesn’t take up much space, we like the Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin. The Neabot features a compact dustbin that can hold up to one month of dirt and debris and will send users a notification on their app when it’s time to empty the bin. Using a Z-shaped pattern, the Neabot ensures that no area is left untouched. Thanks to three levels of suction power, the Neabot can handle small dust particles and large pieces of debris, including peanuts and nutshells. The Neabot is a vacuum-only model and doesn’t come with mopping capabilities, but this helps to keep the price down and makes it a great option for users who want a compact self-emptying vacuum.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

HONORABLE MENTION

Not all self-emptying vacuums can pull double duty as both a vacuum and a mop, but the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is one of the units that can do both jobs and boasts one of the more affordable price points in the market. The Ecovacs keeps dust and dirt contained in a disposable dust bag for up to 30 days, with a high-efficiency air filter helping to keep the air around your vacuum’s dust bin clean from loose debris.

The Ecovac will automatically detect when it switches from carpet to hard floors and will map the area for both mopping and vacuuming. Using 2600Pa suction, the Ecovac draws dirt and debris out of carpet and flooring while keeping noise pollution to a minimum. Laser-based 3D technology helps the Ecovacs avoid objects and decreases the chances of getting stuck under furniture. We also like that it uses laser-based LiDAR navigation to find the most efficient route when in use.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum & Mop

BEST BARGAIN

With a long 200-minute runtime and powerful 3,000 pascals of vacuum suction, this budget bot is a powerhouse. It handles both vacuuming and mopping so your floors get a wet and dry deep clean. With ultrasonic carpet detection sensors, Yeedi Vac Station avoids mopping when a carpet is detected. It has smart mapping that lets you schedule and customize cleaning, plus the dust bag holds up to 30 days of dirt. Perfect for families with pets and kids, this is a true do-it-all bot at a steeply discounted price.



Courtesy of Amazon

8. Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

RUNNER-UP BEST BARGAIN

Admittedly, there are no inexpensive self-emptying robot vacuums, but there are some that are slightly less expensive and still deliver plenty of bells and whistles that customers will love. We mean you, Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The unit does not come with the Automatic Dust and Dirt cleaner, but it can be purchased separately for $99, which still holds the Proscenic below most price points for other self-emptying vacuums.

The Proscenic features its own multi-floor mapping app that also allows users to turn their vacuum on from anywhere, check their cleaning history and customize no-go zones. A two-in-one system, the Proscenic offers both vacuuming and mopping and can differentiate between carpets and hard floors. Built with a 5200mAh Lithium-Ion Battery, the Proscenic can clean for 150 minutes on a single charge, enough to cover a 300 square meter home. The smart vacuum can detect when it’s over top of the carpet and will automatically increase its suction power, making this a great option for pet owners who are tired of hair everywhere.

Image courtesy of Amazon

9. iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

VOICE-ACTIVATED

Start cleaning with a simple voice command using the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, which can be paired with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice activation. Made with dual multi-surface rubber brushes, the i3+ is great for picking up dog and cat hair and has an anti-tangle design that users will appreciate. Pet owners will also like that the Roomba’s High-Efficiency Filter can trap up to 99% of all dog and cat dander and only has to be emptied every 60 days. The three-stage cleaning system and 10x powerlifting suction are great for wood, ceramic, tiled and carpeted floors.

Courtesy of Amazon.

10. iRobot Roomba j7+

ALSO CONSIDER

When searching for a robot vacuum, customers likely want a unit that can pick up all dirt and debris. Well, almost all. The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise) which means it’s built with a smart sensor that is designed to identify pet poop and avoid it, helping to ensure customers don’t find an even bigger mess than the one left by Fido. Pet owners will also appreciate the vacuum’s 10x power cleaning suction which is great for getting hair out of the carpet. Not only does it avoid pet waste, but the smart vacuum also recognizes cords and avoids them, saving users the hassle of doing a sweep through their cleaning area before turning on the vacuum. The j7+ empties itself after 60 days and keeps dust and debris securely contained with enclosed bags in the Clean Base. Customers can use the Roomba app to map their area, schedule cleanings and more.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Take The Work Out Of Cleaning With A Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum