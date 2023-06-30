Smart Home Awards 2023: Comfort

Not all homes require dehumidifiers, but in places where the humidity is high, they’ve wonderful at removing moisture in the air — potentially staving off mold build up in extreme cases. The TCL Smart Dehumidifier not only keeps track of the current moisture level, but we love how we have remote access to turning it on or off.



Having remote access to turn it on is useful, especially on days after it rains and the air is saturated with moisture. We’ve been able to minimize water build up in a detached garage by pulling the water moisture in the air using the TCL Smart Dehumidifier. There’s a collection compartment where it stores the water, which then automatically turns off whenever it’s full.



There are times when the humidity was at the temperament level of 40%, so there was no need to continue having it on. Rather than going in and out of the garage each time it got to that level, we simply relied on the app to remotely turn it off.



Why the TCL Dehumidifier Stood Out in Testing: Being able to toggle the controls remotely is a big help