Smart Home Awards 2023: Communication

We’re Raving About: Staying in frame during conference calls with its rock steady tracking and steady movement.



Webcams shouldn’t be static, they need to be dynamic. The Insta360 Link is a webcam like no other, since it looks like they took a camera and strapped it onto a gimbal. For sure, it’s an odd looking fixture at first glance, but we soon found out how it became one of the most versatile webcams we’ve come across.



We really enjoyed how it was able to track our movement during conference calls. Whether we stood up, or moved off frame a bit, the Insta360 Link kept us in center frame at all times because its 4K camera is perched on a gimbal. That gimbal gave it smooth, steady movements as it panned to follow us. Smaller details, like its ability to auto-focus whenever we brought something close to the camera, really showed us the incredible utility of this webcam. It can also be articulated downwards to make it the perfect unboxing video camera with its wide coverage area.



Insta360 took all the knowledge they had creating some of the best action cameras and stuffed some of the tech into a dynamic webcam that is also a great gadget for anyone looking to up their content creation game.