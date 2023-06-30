Smart Home Awards 2023: Convenience

As anyone who has ever done stuff can attest, not doing stuff is way better. But the best – the pinnacle, really – is not doing stuff and having stuff get done anyway. That’s why convenience text is a rapidly growing category and why Jeff Bezos bought not only a Roomba, but the manufacturer of all the Roombas.

The future might be scary. We don’t know. It’s definitely lazy.

Courtesy of Amazon If iRobot is The Beatles, Ecovacs is a Detroit garage band. There’s not a lot of name recognition there. But the product – the sweet music of vacuumed grit – is fantastic. The Deebot T9+ has superlative what we want in a obstacle avoidance and powerful suction, but what makes it unique is its air freshener feature. Some vacs leave an odd rubbery odor when they’re done, but not this one. The Deebot infuses the air with a fragrance while cleaning. Also, the mopping function is a kitchen-saver.



Why the Ecovacs Deebot T9+ Stood Out in Testing: The lack of smell. Once you notice, you can’t unnotice.

Courtesy of Traeger The Traeger Flatrock is the company’s first griddle. Put differently, it’s the new hotness. The Flatrock’s three individually controlled cooking zones allow for multitasking and control. It’s a perfect solution for anything that isn’t steak and it works for steak as well. Also, it’s a manageable size and can fit on a generously proportioned fire escape.



Why the Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Griddle Stood Out in Testing: The Flatrock feels like a grill built by a grill company, not a tech company. That’s high temperature praise.

Courtesy of Amazon SwitchBot is the Chromecast of smart blinds. It converts existing blinds into smart ones, saving smart buyers roughly $200. The wrinkle is that the Switchbot requires installation and that installation does take a minute (25 actually). But, once in place, the Switchbot integrates with Alexa and Google Home. Let there be light.



The exceptionally unhandy would no doubt struggle a bit with the power supply system if SwitchBot did not cleverly provide a solution in the form of a solar panel that continuously supplies enough charge each day.



Why the SwitchBot Blind Title Motorized Blinds Stood Out in Testing: Not having to switch out the blinds and having $200 to spend on something else.

Courtesy of LG There’s often a debate about adding ‘smart’ functions to big appliances like washers and dryers. Sure, it could be convenient to remotely start a washer through an app, but does it really matter?



Yup. It does. It’s great to offload both the cleaning and the thinking onto a machine. With LG’s We’re AI Mode, that’s easy to do. The washer chooses an appropriate mode and times the cycle. The human part is just stuffing all those shirts in there.



Why the LG Smart Front Load Washer with Steam and TurboWash Stood Out in Testing: No detergent scuffs.

Courtesy of Samsung Smart refrigerators don’t need to look like Rosie from The Jetsons. They don’t need enormous touchscreens. They don’t need to be complicated. That’s why the Samsung Bespoke Side-By-Side is a savvier offering than some of its ostensibly smarter rivals: It looks like a damn fridge. The stainless steel option? Great.



While it’s aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, we’re even more enthused about the inside because that’s where Samsung stuffed all of the features. The built-in beverage center on the inside panel even has a pitcher that’s always filled to the top with water and remote access means knowing when the door has been left open.



Why the Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator Stood Out in Testing: There’s no tech for tech’s sake.

Courtesy of Husqvarna The Husqvarna Automower 450X EPOS is a leap in technology because it’s a wire-free system. The robot mower uses a satnav to map its territory (presumably a lawn) and sensors to avoid obstacles (and children) on the cutting path. The truth is that the Automower stands out because it works; the same cannot be said of many of its rivals. Even. Short. Done. Worth of a pitching wedge.



Why the Husqvarna 450X EPOS Stood Out in Testing: Sure, the upfront cost is real, but so is the time saving. It’s deeply satisfying to drink a cocktail and watch the Automower do its thing.

Courtesy of Amazon Roborock’s lineup of robot vacuums is extensive, but the company hasn’t given up on the upright. The Roborock Dyad Pro does double duty in being able to clean up wet messes, then sucking up embedded debris on carpets.



The most impressive feature of the Dyad is that it can withstand apathy. Don’t clean it. Don’t maintain it. The Dyad soldiers on. That’s very unusual, especially for a wet vac. Roborock manages the trick by having a self-cleaning base that keeps the upright upright and ready for the next sloppy mess.



Why the Roborock Dyad Pro Stood Out in Testing: Spill to dust to spill to dust. No problems.

Courtesy of Amazon Dyson is a legendary brand because Dyson makes legendary products. How? By introducing new features that no one else would think of, say… a laser on a cordless vacuum.



Why a green laser? It helps render fine particles visible. And it makes it easier to see the actually vacuuming process – all those squirrely little bits cleaned away. That’s where the power comes in. The hyperdymium motor spins at a frankly insane 125,000 rpm. Nothing escapes. Still, it’s gentle enough not to mess up a rug of a varnished floor.



Why the Dyson V15 Detect Stood Out in Testing: Seeing dust is weird and crazy. Also, like all Dyson products, the Detect looks cool as hell.

Courtesy of Amazon The Bartesian Duet mixes craft cocktails like a real bartender. The only difference is it doesn’t ignore you want you want a Manhattan.



The Keurig of cocktail makers, the Duet is at its best when it’s making more complicated drinks, titrating different alcohols and mixers from varied cocktail capsules, the Duet can make almost anything. And the proportions are generally spot on. The only thing it can’t do is add the fruit slice, but it feels like only a matter of time.



Why the Bartesian Duet Stood Out in Testing: Its sleeker design doesn’t take up much space, which means it can live on the bar cart in the corner. Good look.

Courtesy of GE Appliances If cooking is an art, baking is a science. GE is making lab equipment.



The Smart Profile Stand Mixer is one of those new appliances that everyone will either have or want in a decade. Right now, it feels unexpected – like something industrial in the back of a bake shop. But it’s simple to use and its built-in smart scale ensure ingredients are added in proper proportion. No more measuring cups. No more guesswork. Perfect pizza dough. Delicately whipped eggs.



Why the GE Smart Profile Stand Mixer Stood Out in Testing: No more wristwork. Feels nice.