Smart Home Awards 2023: Security

Battery powered security cameras make it convenient for any homeowner to have eyeballs on every part of their property, but at some point they need to be taken offline to recharge. There’s none of that with the Eufy s220 SoloCam because of the integrated solar panel that recharges its battery on bright sunny days.



When it came to keeping tabs on the happenings of our home, we really how its 135-degree field of view offered extra coverage — and it helped that its 2K video capture was clear and detailed. On those days with inclement weather, its IP67 construction held up, along with enough battery power to get through the next sunny day when it would recharge again.



Speaking of battery life, this is the single most important feature of the Eufy s220 SoloCam because we may never have to recharge it. Other security cameras require a separate solar panel to achieve this limitless supply of power, but this one is integrated into the security camera and makes for a more cohesive package.



Why the Eufy s220 SoloCam Stood Out in Testing: Never having to remove this security camera from its outdoor mount to recharge.