Twinkly Makes A Case For Gamers With Synchronized Smart Lighting Box For Audio And Video Feeds

Whether it’s video games, movies, or music, everybody has something they can’t wait to get home from work or school. Some might say we’re in a golden age of entertainment, and whether your guilty pleasure is Netflix or Super Mario, upgrading your home media can help you enjoy it even more.

Smart lights have always had the potential to enhance home entertainment, and this year at CES, we’ve seen several companies unveiling new products that do just that! Govee announced its new Sync Box for gaming, and Phillips Hue collaborated with Samsung to bring smart lighting to Samsung TVs.

Now, smart light company Twinkly has unveiled its new entertainment hub, among other new smart light announcements. Twinkly’s entertainment hub can synchronize smart lights to multiple forms of media, so we can’t wait to try it out. Take a look at everything we know about it so far.

Courtesy of Twinkly

What We Love About the Twinkly Entertainment Hub

Twinkly already makes some of the coolest smart lights around, but its new entertainment hub is even cooler.

We love smart lighting and synchronization, but until now, we haven’t seen a system that can synchronize smart lights with various forms of media. You can use the Twinkly Entertainment Hub for music, video games, movies, or anything else you enjoy on speakers or a monitor, making it a truly versatile immersion tool.

Courtesy of Twinkly

The Entertainment Hub utilizes top-of-the-line audio and screen mirroring visual synchronization with Twinkly smart lights. It also features real-time control via the Twinkly mobile app and over 16 million color combinations to enhance your experience.

Twinkly’s Entertainment Hub looks like a home run for gamers or anybody looking to improve their home entertainment setup with smart lighting. We at SPY can’t wait to try it out for ourselves!

Pricing and Availability

As excited as we are about the release of Twinkly’s new Entertainment Hub, we can’t try it just yet. Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long! Twinkly plans to release its new smart lighting system this Spring.

If you want to improve your home entertainment setup right now, check out our favorite TVs of 2022 here.