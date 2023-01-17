First Look: New Wyze Cam OG Models Are Overflowing With Features At An Affordable Price

We’ve got some good news for fans of Wyze security cameras, makers of some of the best home security cameras we’ve tested, because the company has just added another two to its ever-growing range of options. The Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto are getting a launch discount, so will cost $19.99 and $29.99 plus shipping respectively, and could be just what you’re looking for in the best security cameras.

Both cameras are full to the brim with features that make them worth keeping an eye on, and you’ll be glad to know that they’re launching them today, which means you can order them right now. Before that though, let’s dive into what makes them exciting.

What We Love About The Wyze Cam OG Models

Let’s start with the Wyze Cam OG. This camera is designed to be a way back to a more standard experience, and the cost reflects that. However, despite allegedly being a basic model of security camera, it still manages to be suitable for both an indoor security camera and a weather resistant outdoor cam, have an integrated spotlight, and even have color night vision.

The Wyze Cam OG Telephoto is a step above, and is meant for areas that require a lot more precision and clarity. It features the same abilities as the Wyze Cam OG, but the 3x telephoto lens means it’s a lot better at range than its sibling.

Both of these cameras will also work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, still work with the trusty Wyze app, and have two-way audio as well. Plus, they both have picture-in-picture live view now, which allows you to pair cameras together and view them both at the same time, which is great if you’re the kind of person who likes to keep an eye on things.

And yes, they’re local storage security cameras courtesy of their microSD slots, which essentially makes them security cameras that don’t require a subscription because they’re stored locally.

Wyze Cam OG Models Pricing And Availability

If you like the sound of either of these new security cameras, then you can go ahead and order them right now if you want to. The Wyze Cam OG will cost $19.99 plus shipping initially then go up to $23.99, and the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto will cost $29.99 plus shipping and then go up to $33.99. Both seem solid to us, so it all depends on what features you’re after.